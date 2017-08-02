185: Summer Sessions

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we are coming to you pre-recorded live from our non-existent cottage(lake house). We talk about the scammer who “discovered” Annie Lennox; Brands trying to curtail counterfeit commerce; Amazon’s super judgmental Prime Wardrobe; the advent of brogrammers; and what it’s like when an app changes the rules in the middle of the game. All this and summertime bird calls across the lake.

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.11]How Do You Listen?

[00:02:43.09]Summertime Sessions

[00:03:32.27]Episode Overview

[00:04:36.13]A Musical Up-and-Comer

[00:10:29.00]Counterfeit Commerce

[00:20:04.16]Prime Wardrobe

[00:28:46.22]Made-Up Word: Brogrammer

[00:30:24.29]Listener Question: Do you think it’s wise to take away paid content, assuming people will love it enough to pay again, and monthly at that? Or does it not matter since they already have our money and are looking for new subscribers?

Most scams don't play off of your ignorance, they play of off your emotions.

Remember when brands didn't have stores? Yeah, those days are gone (and also they are back).

When's the last time you complained about the contents of a sausage?

The Internet needs a lot of things. One thing it does NOT need: more judgment. #EchoLook

Mentioned In This Episode

Annie Lennox Letter

To Fight Counterfeits, Nike Will Sell Shoes And Gear Directly Through Amazon

Amazon’s “Prime Wardrobe” Lets Customers Try Clothing Before Buying

