184: A Chartreuse Tableau of Crapulence

In today’s episode, we talk about a lot of mess-ups. Just so many. So, so many. We learn how to optimize our search for organs; we talk about the right time to send naked pictures; how good manners can save you hundreds of dollars; Germany making companies pay for your hate speech; what it will be like when the robots take over; phubbing and second chances. All this and more!

[00:00:32.12]What's Different In Summer [00:03:33.16]UnBranding Oops [00:05:28.13]Emma Sponsorship Mention [00:06:03.02]A Cornucopia of, well… [00:07:06.01]Naked Pictures [00:11:35.19]Tiered Coffee [00:13:27.15]Paying for Hate Speech [00:16:39.16]The Coming Robot Apocalypse [00:23:13.00]Made-Up Word: Phubbing [00:26:17.07]Listener Question: When do you give a brand a second chance. Putting out content for content's sake isn't what you're supposed to do.

Nothing good ever follows the word "genitals."

Unless somebody asks you for that picture, nobody wants to see that picture.

"Hello" and "please" could save you hundreds of dollars a year.

We protest by our choices and our wallet. Mentioned In This Episode It's Probably Not OK to Send Naked Pictures on LinkedIn



Roanoke Coffee Shop Goes Viral With Funny Sign







Delete Hate Speech or Pay Up, Germany Tells Social Media Companies







What My Fight With a Chase Bank Employee Says About the Coming Robot Apocalypse







Chase to Lay Off Nearly 5k Tellers by the End of 2016





