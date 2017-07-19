183: Perfectly Lit Audio

By James Marler

In today’s episode, we talk about some interactions Scott has had on LinkedIn, and we do it while perfectly lit. We discuss open-ended questions, anti-spam spammers, and the difference between spamming and connecting. There’s a made-up word and a listener question too! All this and a bunch of Robert the Bruce references!

Other topics include:

[00:00:31.23]Perfectly Lit

[00:01:31.07]Episode Overview

[00:01:31.07]Episode Overview

[00:02:58.07]New Facebook Listeners

[00:02:58.07]New Facebook Listeners

[00:03:32.19]Open-Ended Questions and Sourtoe Cocktails

[00:15:32.18]Anti-Spam Spam

[00:15:32.18]Anti-Spam Spam

[00:32:42.17]Made-Up Word: Dudeoir

[00:32:42.17]Made-Up Word: Dudeoir

[00:33:57.27]Listener Question: How should businesses choose exercise trust with their customers in a world of so much dishonesty?

Mentioned In This Episode

The Sourtoe Cocktail: Yes, It’s An Actual Human Toe In A Drink

Scott’s LinkedIn Post

The LinkedIn Open-Ended Question

The Rainy Day LinkedIn Post

