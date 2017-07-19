183: Perfectly Lit Audio

By James Marler
In today’s episode, we talk about some interactions Scott has had on LinkedIn, and we do it while perfectly lit. We discuss open-ended questions, anti-spam spammers, and the difference between spamming and connecting. There’s a made-up word and a listener question too! All this and a bunch of Robert the Bruce references!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:31.23]Perfectly Lit
- [00:01:31.07]Episode Overview
- [00:02:58.07]New Facebook Listeners
- [00:03:32.19]Open-Ended Questions and Sourtoe Cocktails
- [00:15:32.18]Anti-Spam Spam
- [00:32:42.17]Made-Up Word: Dudeoir
- [00:15:07.02]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:15:32.18]Anti-Spam Spam
- [00:32:00.13]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:32:42.17]Made-Up Word: Dudeoir
- [00:33:57.27]Listener Question: How should businesses choose exercise trust with their customers in a world of so much dishonesty?
The gateway corporate drug to social media is @LinkedIn.
There is a difference between spamming and connecting.
Want some incredible answers to an open-ended @LinkedIn question?
If you go into a state of distrust with your customers, you've already lost.
Mentioned In This Episode
- The Sourtoe Cocktail: Yes, It’s An Actual Human Toe In A Drink
- Scott’s LinkedIn Post
- The LinkedIn Open-Ended Question
- The Rainy Day LinkedIn Post
