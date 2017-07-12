182: Fourth Place Is Killing Us

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we fight through the fourth-episode fog and bring you lots of stories about stuff and things: a couple searches for a wedding photographer instead of a divorce lawyer; Walker’s Crisps has one of the most triumphant worst ad campaigns ever; a trampoline company works overtime to make their product better create fake reviews; Apple is finally delivering real podcast analytics; John Deere reminds us that paying for something doesn’t mean you own it. All this an not one, not two, but THREE made-up words!

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.20]Fourth Place Is Killing Us

[00:00:32.20]Fourth Place Is Killing Us

[00:01:48.23]How Is Your Life?

[00:01:48.23]How Is Your Life?

[00:02:32.11]Wedding Photographer Refund

[00:06:22.09]A Criminal Campaign

[00:10:15.04]Jumping To Fake Reviews

[00:12:44.13]Apple Analytics… FINALLY

[00:13:11.21]Apple Analytics… FINALLY

[00:18:23.03]Yeah, you bought it, but you don’t OWN it

[00:21:35.14]Made-Up Word: Xennial

[00:24:11.18]Made-Up Word: Swelfie

[00:25:42.03]Made-Up OOOPS

[00:25:57.18]Made-Up Word: Guidership

Mentioned In This Episode

How About No

A Snack Brand Put Notorious Criminals in Its Videos in Spectacular Twitter Fail

Another Social Media Marketing Campaign Just Went Horribly Wrong

Feds Say Trampoline Company Used Phony Reviews From Bogus Trampoline Experts

Apple Is Going to Let Podcast Creators—and Advertisers—See What Listeners Actually Like

We Can’t Let John Deere Destroy the Very Idea of Ownership

