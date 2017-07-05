181: Implied Endorsement

By James Marler
In today’s episode, we remind you that listening to our show is an implied endorsement of everything we say.
Not really, but we do look at some dangers of internet activity. We also discuss stuffed animal surgery, Fines for Likes, dank memes, Adobe subscriptions, Wal-Mart delivery, made-up words, and out big tips for burgeoning podcasters. All this and so much more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.05]Happy Summertime
- [00:02:13.16]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:03:08.03]Stuffed Surgery
- [00:05:10.18]Would You Like To Be Fined
- [00:12:19.00]Welcome To Harvard! Not So Fast…
- [00:16:43.20]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:17:10.15]Back-Alley Adobe Dealer
- [00:27:05.19]Wal-Mart To Your Door
- [00:32:17.18]Made-Up Word: Dandaid
- [00:34:04.24]Listener Question: I’m considering starting a podcast to help establish my expertise. How specific should it be, and what are the top 5 things you would recommend to promote and.or structure a strong podcast? Also, what are some things to avoid?
Mentioned In This Episode
- ‘it Brings a Tear to Our Eye’: Winnipeg Surgeon Sews up Stuffed Animal for Patient With Special Needs
- Man Fined $4,000 for ‘Liking’ Facebook Comments
- At Least 10 Students Lose Harvard Acceptance For Posting Ill-Advised Memes On Facebook
- How Adobe Got Its Customers Hooked on Subscriptions
- Walmart Is Asking Employees to Deliver Packages on Their Way Home From Work
