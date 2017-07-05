181: Implied Endorsement

By James Marler

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode, we remind you that listening to our show is an implied endorsement of everything we say.

Not really, but we do look at some dangers of internet activity. We also discuss stuffed animal surgery, Fines for Likes, dank memes, Adobe subscriptions, Wal-Mart delivery, made-up words, and out big tips for burgeoning podcasters. All this and so much more!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.05]Happy Summertime

[00:02:13.16]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:03:08.03]Stuffed Surgery

[00:05:10.18]Would You Like To Be Fined

[00:12:19.00]Welcome To Harvard! Not So Fast…

[00:16:43.20]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:17:10.15]Back-Alley Adobe Dealer

[00:27:05.19]Wal-Mart To Your Door

[00:32:17.18]Made-Up Word: Dandaid

[00:34:04.24]Listener Question: I’m considering starting a podcast to help establish my expertise. How specific should it be, and what are the top 5 things you would recommend to promote and.or structure a strong podcast? Also, what are some things to avoid?

Tweet This

Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet ThisGraduates… Never post, say, or do anything you don’t want an admissions officer to see./tweetthis]

Mentioned In This Episode

‘it Brings a Tear to Our Eye’: Winnipeg Surgeon Sews up Stuffed Animal for Patient With Special Needs

Man Fined $4,000 for ‘Liking’ Facebook Comments

At Least 10 Students Lose Harvard Acceptance For Posting Ill-Advised Memes On Facebook

How Adobe Got Its Customers Hooked on Subscriptions

Walmart Is Asking Employees to Deliver Packages on Their Way Home From Work

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/BuwoAfGd5GE/