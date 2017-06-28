180: The Spamisode

By Scott Stratten

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode, we take a long look SPAM. No, not the semi-delicious canned meat product, but that stuff that clogs your inbox and voicemail (yes… VOICEMAIL too!). We discuss hashtag fails, ghost voicemails, when you unknowingly consent to spam, and when customers strike back. We also have the best Roger Moore story you will ever hear, a made up word, and a listener question about spam commercials on the radio. All this and Alison impressions, too.

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:31.29]Injured By Impressions

[00:02:17.08]What It Takes To Be Us

[00:03:19.15]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:05:04.25]Hashtag #hasthag

[00:07:33.24]Ghost Voicemail

[00:11:20.03]Consent To SPAM

[00:16:23.10]Spam On A Dish

[00:19:16.20]Who’s Your Bond?

[00:24:48.25]Made-Up Word: Voluntold

[00:26:34.10]Listener Question: I’m a radio guy. How effective do you think ten-minute commercial blocks are for advertisers on radio stations?

Mentioned In This Episode

Mexico Politician’s Campaign Hashtag Is so Wrong It’s Perfect

No, Your Phone Didn’t Ring. So Why Voice Mail From a Telemarketer?

New Anti-spam Law Changes Bring More Confusion for Business Owners

Dish Network Ordered To Pay Record $280 Million For Illegal Telemarketing Calls

The Best Roger Moore Story

