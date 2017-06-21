179: Are You Not Entertained

By James Marler
Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast
In today’s episode, we try our very best to keep Scott from getting bored! We talk about what “no offense” means; an absolutely WILD viral video; what the Supreme Court, and printer toner have in common; macho culture and speaking up; Wonder Women; phigital people and automated tweets. All this and so very little more!
Click to Watch
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.16]Bored By Myself
- [00:01:02.05]The Great Vegas Debate
- [00:03:35.24]Episode Overview
- [00:04:19.15]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:05:33.18]No Offense But…
- [00:09:33.05]A Wild Viral Video
- [00:16:21.14]Toner Jurisprudence FTW
- [00:21:55.25]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:22:30.13]Macho Culture
- [00:27:44.25]Wonder About Woman
- [00:35:33.20]Made-Up Word:Phigital
- [00:37:27.09]Listener Question: How do you feel about those “companies” that offer to post about one’s books?
Tweet This
Kids can go to #VEGAS?!?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Every horrible thing you can ever say in text message… (except “bro”).Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Does going viral really help when your business is geographically limited?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Woman Power… Are you not entertained?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- This Woman Got Promoted Ahead of Her Male Co-worker. What He Did next Was Awful
- Ontario Wildlife Removal Video
- Why The Supreme Court’s Ruling In Toner Cartridge Case Is A Win For Consumers
- Want to Be Heard in “Macho Culture?” Speak Up
- Why a Gay Law Professor Is Trying to Shut Down Women-only ‘wonder Woman’ Screenings
- 2017 Email Marketing Industry Report
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/9a6J41SbmHU/