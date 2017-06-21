179: Are You Not Entertained

By James Marler

In today’s episode, we try our very best to keep Scott from getting bored! We talk about what “no offense” means; an absolutely WILD viral video; what the Supreme Court, and printer toner have in common; macho culture and speaking up; Wonder Women; phigital people and automated tweets. All this and so very little more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.16]Bored By Myself

[00:01:02.05]The Great Vegas Debate

[00:03:35.24]Episode Overview

[00:04:19.15]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:05:33.18]No Offense But…

[00:09:33.05]A Wild Viral Video

[00:16:21.14]Toner Jurisprudence FTW

[00:21:55.25]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:22:30.13]Macho Culture

[00:27:44.25]Wonder About Woman

[00:35:33.20]Made-Up Word:Phigital

[00:37:27.09]Listener Question: How do you feel about those “companies” that offer to post about one’s books?

This Woman Got Promoted Ahead of Her Male Co-worker. What He Did next Was Awful

Ontario Wildlife Removal Video

Why The Supreme Court’s Ruling In Toner Cartridge Case Is A Win For Consumers

Want to Be Heard in “Macho Culture?” Speak Up

Why a Gay Law Professor Is Trying to Shut Down Women-only ‘wonder Woman’ Screenings

2017 Email Marketing Industry Report

