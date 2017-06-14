178: Surprise Slime and Fresh Nuggs

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode, we talk badly about Scott who decided coffee was more important than the show. We also discuss the upside, and downside(s) of going viral, the current Instagram and Snapchat war, Instant Articles, and the nerve it takes to steal daisies. All this and more!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.13]Let’s Talk Bad About Scott

[00:01:38.18]Episode Overview

[00:01:56.18]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:37.10]Surprise Slime

[00:06:25.22]Fresh Nuggs

[00:09:17.07]The Woman in the Red Bathing Suit

[00:11:53.25]Instagram vs. Snapchat Sort Of

[00:18:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:18:32.17]The Downside of Instant Articles

[00:23:52.00]Stealing Daisies

[00:25:40.26]Listener Question: Should I tough out my corporate job for a few years and work my way into a nicer position, or risk it all and start my dream to start a small business?

Tweet This

Going viral can absolutely be a bad thing.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

When you wake up, which notification do you open first?Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

We welcome our Overlords of Facebook!Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Starting a business? You have to be the person who’s willing to work more.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Slime Is All Over Instagram, and It’s Paying Off for Brands That Make or Sell the Ingredients

14.6 Million Retweets Shy of Wendy’s Target, Teen Gets His Free Chicken Nuggets, Anyway

Red Bathing Suit Spams Instagram and Backfires Completely

Instagram Stories Hits 200m Users, Surpassing Snapchat As It Copies Its Ar Stickers

Flower Shop Owner Accused Of Stealing Plants From Cemetery

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/gI5YYXcgYNs/