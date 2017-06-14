178: Surprise Slime and Fresh Nuggs

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we talk badly about Scott who decided coffee was more important than the show. We also discuss the upside, and downside(s) of going viral, the current Instagram and Snapchat war, Instant Articles, and the nerve it takes to steal daisies. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.13]Let’s Talk Bad About Scott
- [00:01:38.18]Episode Overview
- [00:01:56.18]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:37.10]Surprise Slime
- [00:06:25.22]Fresh Nuggs
- [00:09:17.07]The Woman in the Red Bathing Suit
- [00:11:53.25]Instagram vs. Snapchat Sort Of
- [00:18:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:18:32.17]The Downside of Instant Articles
- [00:23:52.00]Stealing Daisies
- [00:25:40.26]Listener Question: Should I tough out my corporate job for a few years and work my way into a nicer position, or risk it all and start my dream to start a small business?
Mentioned In This Episode
- Slime Is All Over Instagram, and It’s Paying Off for Brands That Make or Sell the Ingredients
- 14.6 Million Retweets Shy of Wendy’s Target, Teen Gets His Free Chicken Nuggets, Anyway
- Red Bathing Suit Spams Instagram and Backfires Completely
- Instagram Stories Hits 200m Users, Surpassing Snapchat As It Copies Its Ar Stickers
- Flower Shop Owner Accused Of Stealing Plants From Cemetery
