177: An Ever-Expanding Episode

By James Marler

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode, we inhabit an ever expanding studio. We talk about Scott’s dancing skills; a cheesy promposal; the single worst thing ever to appear on Facebook; Garadgets and bad reviews; why you should never hit on strangers; and ads that appear in the middle of a podcast.

This episode is for marketers only… but you don’t have to be a marketer to listen.

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.16]A Musical Introduction

[00:01:31.24]Episode Overview

[00:02:00.11]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:39.01]Prom Dancing

[00:05:30.14]A Cheesy Promposal

[00:08:32.03]Would Scott and Alison Have Talked to Each Other in High School

[00:12:49.03]The Worst Thing Ever On Facebook

[00:14:12.23]Garadget Bricked

[00:19:36.24]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:20:00.10]Don’t Hit On Strangers

[00:28:59.12]How Podcast Research Works

[00:32:27.14]Listener Question: Do you have any feelings about ads coming in the middle of a podcast?

Tweet This

In marketing, the low-hanging fruit is sometimes the best.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Bad experiences can still be hilarious. #GaradgetPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Seriously, don’t hit on strangers on the internet.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

FarmersOnly.Com, not FarmersAndOtherPeople.Com #BecauseWordsPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Doritos Sends Teens to Prom in Style after Hearing about ‘cheesy’ Promposal

The Worst Thing Ever On Facebook

Guy Leaves Bad Comment about His Smart Garage Door Opener, Gets His Device Disabled

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/dJd1pZowkRs/