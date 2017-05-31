176: My Opinion Is (and Is Not) My Own

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we give our opinion on employees giving opinions that don’t reflect on their employers. Nintendo answers a blind gamer perfectly; a Yale Dean gets snooty on Yelp; a Drexel professor regurgitates tweets (you’ll get that joke about 18 minutes in); a High School principal gets outed by students; WestJet helps a man in trouble with the DMV. All this and kninkles too!

Other topics include:

[00:00:31.25]Studio Expansion

[00:00:31.25]Studio Expansion

[00:01:43.17]School’s Out

[00:02:58.00]Episode Overview

[00:02:58.00]Episode Overview

[00:04:47.03]Listen with kids

[00:07:06.10]Nintendo Blind

[00:11:39.07]Opinions, Employees, and Apologies

[00:18:18.13]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:18:42.14]Drexel Professor Tweets

[00:24:48.03]High School Investigative Journalism

[00:27:45.27]WestJet Goes to the DMV

[00:30:00.26]Made-Up Word: Kninkles

[00:32:11.16]Listener Question: Where is the best place for someone opening a new insurance brokerage to put their marketing dollars?

All opinions are my own AND a reflection of my employer.

Ethics and morals are what you do when nobody is watching. #NoMoreFakeApologies

Before you tweet: "Is this what I want my legacy to be?"

As important as marketing dollars is time put in getting to know people in your community.

Nintendo Takes Time To Reply In Braille To A Blind Boy’s Heartwarming Thank You Letter

Yale Dean Apologizes For Snooty, Elitist Yelp Reviews

Professor Tweets ‘trying Not to Vomit’ When Person Gives Seat to Soldier

These High School Journalists Investigated a New Principal’s Credentials. Days Later, She Resigned

