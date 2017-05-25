Affiliate Marketing Tools

#175: Podcasting Is So Intimate

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we start things off right: by whispering in your ear until things get really awkward. We cover the problem of Mothers Day presents; a Women’s Bathroom dilemma; the concert quiz that may be a password hack; a museum commemorating failure; Chuck E. Cheese and autism. We also have a made up word and a listener question. All this and more!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:32.28]Let Me Whisper To You
  • [00:01:39.17]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:02:15.27]A Nashville Review
  • [00:03:42.07]Momma’s Day Presents
  • [00:07:50.29]No Room for Ladies
  • [00:12:38.06]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:13:02.12]Innocent Quiz or Password Hack
  • [00:15:50.03]Commemorating Failure
  • [00:24:46.05]Chuck E. Cheese Light
  • [00:29:24.19]Made Up Word: Boredsy
  • [00:31:13.19]Listener Question: What are your thoughts on “more from around the web” and “links you might enjoy?”

    Mentioned In This Episode

    • It Turns Out That Nearly Half of Moms Regift, Return or Throw Away Their Mother’s Day Presents
    • Oilers Eliminate Women’s Bathrooms To Improve Experience Of Male Fans
    • ‘10 Concerts’ Facebook Meme May Reveal More Than Musical Tastes

      • At This Museum, Failures Are Welcome

    • Chuck E. Cheese’s Lowers the Lights and Noise Once a Month for Kids With Autism

