175: Podcasting Is So Intimate

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode, we start things off right: by whispering in your ear until things get really awkward. We cover the problem of Mothers Day presents; a Women’s Bathroom dilemma; the concert quiz that may be a password hack; a museum commemorating failure; Chuck E. Cheese and autism. We also have a made up word and a listener question. All this and more!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.28]Let Me Whisper To You

[00:01:39.17]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:15.27]A Nashville Review

[00:03:42.07]Momma’s Day Presents

[00:07:50.29]No Room for Ladies

[00:12:38.06]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:13:02.12]Innocent Quiz or Password Hack

[00:15:50.03]Commemorating Failure

[00:24:46.05]Chuck E. Cheese Light

[00:29:24.19]Made Up Word: Boredsy

[00:31:13.19]Listener Question: What are your thoughts on “more from around the web” and “links you might enjoy?”

Tweet This What kind of miserable customer experience are you willing to live with? #EdmontonOilersPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Anything you put on social media can have bad consequences… even a concert list.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

There’s a museum you can visit to help learn from failures.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Here’s what I think about “more from around the web” clickbait.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This Mentioned In This Episode It Turns Out That Nearly Half of Moms Regift, Return or Throw Away Their Mother’s Day Presents



Oilers Eliminate Women’s Bathrooms To Improve Experience Of Male Fans



‘10 Concerts’ Facebook Meme May Reveal More Than Musical Tastes



At This Museum, Failures Are Welcome Chuck E. Cheese’s Lowers the Lights and Noise Once a Month for Kids With Autism

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/n1KcMtek5So/