174: The Episode Without a Colored Background

In today’s episode, we discuss the worst thing to happen ever in the history of humanity: Facebook statuses with colored backgrounds. Also, we share stories of incredible customer service, the secret, probably, behind the demise of good airline customer service, and just the fax about spam. All this and possibly tangents!

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.06]Sandals Sidebar

[00:02:38.01]Adapter Humanity

[00:05:33.05]Just the Fax

[00:11:42.18]Money Miles

[00:17:11.05]No GAP in This Communication

[00:22:39.08]Listener Question: Is the Facebook coloring of status updates the worst thing to happen in the history of humanity?

[00:26:33.13]Made-Up Word: Feedbacktivity

Mentioned In This Episode

Prepare For Deluge Of Fax Spam On Machines You Haven’t Used Since 2004

Airlines Make More Money Selling Miles Than Seats

The CEO of Gap Took a 5-Year-Old’s Complaint From Idea to Major Change in Just 2 Weeks

