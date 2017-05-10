173: Because Science Says So

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we share our thoughts on Kellog’s role in the Zombie Apocalypse, Uber fire, Radio Shack Rogue One, collaboration in the workplace, beg-packers is Asia, and alternatives to killing kittens. All this and the best part is, you can trust everything we say because science.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.12]Herding Cats
- [00:01:54.05]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:31.23]If There Was a Zombie Apocalypse…
- [00:04:46.05]An Uber Audible
- [00:10:13.27]Kidless Brand
- [00:15:41.14]The Shack Goes Rogue
- [00:19:45.03]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:20:05.23]Collaborative Sabotage
- [00:27:14.13]Western Backpackers In Asia
- [00:29:09.04]Made-Up Word: Beg-packers
- [00:31:12.18]Listener Question: I agree QR codes are dead and uncool, but is there an alternative?
Mentioned In This Episode
- Uber’s C.E.O. Plays With Fire
- After Upscale Restaurant Bans Kids, Critics Fume, Reservations Surge
- RadioShack Stops Caring, Brushes Off Profane Posts By Rogue Closed Store
- Collaboration Creates Mediocrity, Not Excellence, According to Science
- Shameless Rise of the ‘Beg-packers’
