172: And Then the Murders Began

In today’s episode, we sat down to talk about stories that made us laugh: a dramatic jeans shopping experience; Spotify sells itself; a Starbucks customer who lost her mind but then felt bad about it; somebody’s wife got fired from Cracker Barrell; the New York Times found a way to up their subscriptions; a made up word and a question, too. And then the murders began.

(That will make sense about twenty minutes in.)

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.18]Dramatic Jeans

[00:03:52.18]Episode Overview

[00:04:32.06]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:05:07.26]On the Spotify

[00:10:35.08]FreakyAlarms

[00:12:55.12]Guilty Anger at Starbucks

[00:15:28.08]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:17:23.19]Brad’s Wife

[00:22:00.21]Murder Makes Things Better

[00:23:19.13]Subscriptions Sponsored

[00:25:14.17]Made-Up Word: Adlergic

[00:27:46.14]Listener Question: When does it stop? Facebook now has stories. How much time should I spend on this?

Mentioned In This Episode

Starbucks Customer Gets Mad At Barista, Returns With Apology Note & $50

People Are Trolling Cracker Barrel’s Facebook Page After an Alleged Employee Firing

Adding “And Then The Murders Began” As The Second Sentence Of Any Book Makes It Instantly Better

1.3 Million Students Benefit From Generosity of More Than 15,000 Individual Contributors to The Times’s ‘Sponsor a Subscription’ Program Including One Anonymous Contribution of $1 Million

