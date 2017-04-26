171: Tums or Donuts

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode… it’s just so bad. How bad? Well, you’re either going to need a Tums or a Donut (or both). We’ll tell you about the time Scott got a massage in Hawaii (yeah, Hawaii. It still ended badly). We’ll tell you what happened when two people switched genders in their company emails. The one shining light in today’s episode is how a small grocery store is the second best company to work for in America. But, of course, we follow that with a story about Uber’s diversity initiative.(Spoiler: It bleeds into today’s made-up word and it’s awful). A listener question about Kickstarter and absolutely nothing more.

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:33.12]Canadian Donuts Down Under

[00:02:07.16]Episode Overview

[00:02:32.14]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:03:43.09]A Massage Story

[00:10:43.28]In Other News: Rain Is Wet

[00:19:24.02]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:19:46.21]Best Not Biggest

[00:25:41.25]Uber Worst

[00:31:02.17]Made-Up Word: Jewber

[00:33:05.27]Listener Question: Kickstarter – Is that a good idea to generate interest? Do you give away content?

Gender Inequality: What Happened When a Man and Woman Switched Names at Work for a Week

How a Family-Owned Supermarket Chain Became One of the Best Places to Work in America

Uber Employees Visited Karaoke-escort Bar in Seoul, Which Led to Hr Complaint, Says Report

Uber Diversity

