170: The Coffee is Cold

By James Marler

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode we’re sharing stories that are much, much better than cold coffee. Are you ready for the weirdest Roomba story ever? Did you know that the sale price on that bluetooth speaker may not be a deal? Have you bought a Metallica album recently? Maybe you did and just don’t realize it. All this with questions and a made-up word too.

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.20]Cold Coffee & Teasing

[00:01:58.18]When Coffee Became Complicated

[00:04:14.11]Episode Overview

[00:04:54.24]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:05:13.14]The Roomba Story You Didn’t Know You Needed

[00:12:08.26]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:12:43.29]When a Sale Is Not a Sale

[00:17:32.12]Hard-Wired Metallica

[00:25:27.15]Listener Question: Did Subway’s response to the “chicken study” backfire?

[00:31:07.19]Made-Up Word: Snaccident

Mentioned In This Episode

The Roomba Poop Story

These RadioShack Items Were Actually Cheaper Before They Went On ‘Clearance’ Sale

METALLICA’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’ Jumps To No. 2 On BILLBOARD Chart

