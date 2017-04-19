170: The Coffee is Cold

By James Marler
Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast
In today’s episode we’re sharing stories that are much, much better than cold coffee. Are you ready for the weirdest Roomba story ever? Did you know that the sale price on that bluetooth speaker may not be a deal? Have you bought a Metallica album recently? Maybe you did and just don’t realize it. All this with questions and a made-up word too.
Click to Watch
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.20]Cold Coffee & Teasing
- [00:01:58.18]When Coffee Became Complicated
- [00:04:14.11]Episode Overview
- [00:04:54.24]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:05:13.14]The Roomba Story You Didn’t Know You Needed
- [00:12:08.26]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:12:43.29]When a Sale Is Not a Sale
- [00:17:32.12]Hard-Wired Metallica
- [00:25:27.15]Listener Question: Did Subway’s response to the “chicken study” backfire?
- [00:31:07.19]Made-Up Word: Snaccident
Tweet This
Are you mentally and physically prepared for this show? Probably not.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Ethics, branding, and clearance sales.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
s “Hard Wired… to Self Destruct” REALLY going to be @Mettalica’s “best-selling album” ever?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Are you really expecting angus beef in your fast food taco?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- The Roomba Poop Story
- These RadioShack Items Were Actually Cheaper Before They Went On ‘Clearance’ Sale
- METALLICA’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’ Jumps To No. 2 On BILLBOARD Chart
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/sp-gf0cvo-Y/