169: Emergency Episode

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast
We stop the podcast presses to record an emergency episode with Dave Carrol, the composer of United Breaks Guitars” about them dragging a passenger off a flight.
Click to Listen
Tweet This
This episode is unlike any we’ve ever done before.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Is the outrage over the @United incident just verbal, or will it have lasting impact.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
How much money will the @United incident actually cost the airline?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
Doc Taken Off United Jet Recovering in Chicago; Has Troubled Past
David Dao, Passenger Removed From United Flight, Now in Spotlight
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/rRTlFCKB8x0/