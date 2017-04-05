168: Professional Mugs

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode we are back full strength and even more professionaler than ever. We take a look at what “real people” commercials are actually like before editing, what “winning” looks like at IBM, when a Google Ad is NOT an ad except that it totally is, why United Airlines has a beef with leggings, the problem of pantsparency, and a listener question about surveys, All this AND brand new coffee mugs!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.27]We Have Mugs

[00:02:48.04]Episode Overview

[00:04:03.05]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:04:55.24]An Emma Webinar

[00:05:37.16]”Real People” Commercials

[00:09:03.06]Winning! at IBM

[00:19:10.08]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:19:44.17]Absolutely Not An Ad

[00:23:43.01]No Leggings To Stand On

[00:30:49.01]Made-Up Word: Pantsparency

[00:32:59.02]Listener Question: Do you believe that in our age – of social media specifically – that it’s necessary to have surveys? Do you believe in reaching as many people as possible, or a small targeted list?

Tweet This

Tight ship, scripting, professionalism… and mugs.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

If you’re not getting stuff done at work, it’s a hiring problem.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Forced collaboration always leads to innovation. #sarcasmPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

A policy is not a policy if it is selectively enforced. Looking at you, @United.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

If “Real People” Commercials Were Real Life – CHEVY Malibu Ad

Ibm, Remote-work Pioneer, Is Calling Thousands of Employees Back to the Office

Google Removes Audio Ads From Google Home Hours After Introducing Them

United Airlines Bars Girls In Leggings From Boarding Flight, Citing Mysteriously Strict Dress Code

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/Cr4CdX3X8TI/