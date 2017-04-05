168: Professional Mugs

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we are back full strength and even more professionaler than ever. We take a look at what “real people” commercials are actually like before editing, what “winning” looks like at IBM, when a Google Ad is NOT an ad except that it totally is, why United Airlines has a beef with leggings, the problem of pantsparency, and a listener question about surveys, All this AND brand new coffee mugs!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.27]We Have Mugs
- [00:02:48.04]Episode Overview
- [00:04:03.05]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:04:55.24]An Emma Webinar
- [00:05:37.16]”Real People” Commercials
- [00:09:03.06]Winning! at IBM
- [00:19:10.08]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:19:44.17]Absolutely Not An Ad
- [00:23:43.01]No Leggings To Stand On
- [00:30:49.01]Made-Up Word: Pantsparency
- [00:32:59.02]Listener Question: Do you believe that in our age – of social media specifically – that it’s necessary to have surveys? Do you believe in reaching as many people as possible, or a small targeted list?
Mentioned In This Episode
- If “Real People” Commercials Were Real Life – CHEVY Malibu Ad
- Ibm, Remote-work Pioneer, Is Calling Thousands of Employees Back to the Office
- Google Removes Audio Ads From Google Home Hours After Introducing Them
- United Airlines Bars Girls In Leggings From Boarding Flight, Citing Mysteriously Strict Dress Code
