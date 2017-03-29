167: Socks & Snuggies

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we slip into our snuggles and jack-ass whisperer socks to recover from last week’s… interesting episode. We talk about Hootsuite and phone sex, burgers of justice, Mark Cuban and his Attack Millennials, the dangers of having a sledule, and why/how we give to charity. How much more could you possibly want?

Other topics include:

[00:00:31.24]Losing My Mind

[00:01:10.08]Episode Overview

[00:02:44.13]A Crucial Question

[00:06:53.18]A Suite Burn

[00:09:38.12]Hoot Took a Shot

[00:11:13.01]A Good Burger

[00:17:05.27]Dirk Forever

[00:22:04.22]Made-Up Word: Sledule

[00:24:21.11]Listener Question: You left Shopify. Why not take the idea of selling the socks and turn it into “marketing with a purpose”?

Mentioned In This Episode

Federal Court Resolves Crucial Question: Is The Snuggie A Blanket Or A Garment?

Hootsuite CEO Directs Comment-Seeking Reporter To Phone Sex Line

Oshawa Shop Lets Customers Buy Burgers for Hungry Strangers

Bleacher Report Deletes Dirk Nowitzki Tweet After Mark Cuban Complains To President Of Turner

