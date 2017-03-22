166: We’re Gonna Wreck This Train

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode… well, craziness happens. The good news is, the craziness comes wrapped in stories about Policemen helping with homework, a new kind of jerky made by a bleach company, brand slams on Instagram, made-up words and explosive listener questions. All this and Scott on the drums!

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:31.11]Little Drummer Boy

[00:01:34.25]Episode Overview

[00:02:21.25]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:48.07]Why We Wear the Same Outfits for a Month

[00:04:46.03]Police Math

[00:07:52.19]Clorox Jerky

[00:15:07.07]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:16:23.20]InstaSlam

[00:21:40.23]Drink and (Don’t Drive) Chips

[00:24:06.08]Unsolicited Feedback Solicitations

[00:26:32.29]Made-Up Word: Flirking

[00:28:57.08]Listener Question: Is honesty always the best policy? Are there times organization should be selective with how honest they are? Is it ever ok to lie?

Fifth-grader Asks Police for Help With Math Homework, and This Was Their Response

Why Clorox Turned to Kickstarter to Help Fund Venture With Startup

This Beauty Brand Is Bullying People on Instagram, and It’s Going to Leave You Fuming

Tostitos’ ‘Party Safe’ Bag of Chips Will Warn You Off Drunk Driving (and Call You an Uber)

