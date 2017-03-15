165: We Earned This Cruise

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we earn our cruise vacation by discussing some infuriating issues: What’s it like to spend a year being sexually harassed at Uber?; can you call something “strawberry” if it has no strawberries in it? (we’re looking at you, Fruit Roll-Ups”); We also talk about how one little change gained over 13,000,000 views on one of our videos. All this and so much more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.11]Hello from the Ocean
- [00:03:04.22]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:04:12.01]Split-Testing from Emma
- [00:04:49.19]An Uber Review
- [00:14:59.17]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:15:28.23]All-Natural Strawberry-Flavored Pears
- [00:19:16.16]One Change = 13 Million Views
- [00:28:16.26]Made-Up Word: Brookies from Action Jay
- [00:30:33.17]Listener Question: Why do big corporations in an attempt to gain millennial buyers?
Mentioned In This Episode
- Reflecting On One Very, Very Strange Year At Uber
- General Mills to Improve Strawberry Fruit Roll-Ups Labeling
- How One Small Change Got Our Video 13,000,000 More Views On Facebook
