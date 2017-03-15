165: We Earned This Cruise

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we earn our cruise vacation by discussing some infuriating issues: What’s it like to spend a year being sexually harassed at Uber?; can you call something “strawberry” if it has no strawberries in it? (we’re looking at you, Fruit Roll-Ups”); We also talk about how one little change gained over 13,000,000 views on one of our videos. All this and so much more!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.11]Hello from the Ocean

[00:04:12.01]Split-Testing from Emma

[00:04:49.19]An Uber Review

[00:15:28.23]All-Natural Strawberry-Flavored Pears

[00:19:16.16]One Change = 13 Million Views

[00:28:16.26]Made-Up Word: Brookies from Action Jay

[00:30:33.17]Listener Question: Why do big corporations in an attempt to gain millennial buyers?

Mentioned In This Episode

Reflecting On One Very, Very Strange Year At Uber

General Mills to Improve Strawberry Fruit Roll-Ups Labeling

How One Small Change Got Our Video 13,000,000 More Views On Facebook

