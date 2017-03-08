164: And the Winner Is…

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode, we find out who you guys like more: Alison, the gentle voice of reason and kindness, or Scott… you know… Scott. Also, we talk about the exciting world of children’s pop music; the scary world of Breitbart and e-commerce; why you should never have to put quotes around the term “all-natural”; and the coke experiment you didn’t know you were part of. All this and possibly other things!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention



[00:00:31.14]Sidebar: It’s About Coffee



[00:01:18.10]Paying Through the Nose and Happy



[00:02:43.23]Sound Tech Stories



[00:08:10.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention



[00:08:57.11]Who Won the Contest?



[00:09:35.28]Speaking of Scary: KidzBop



[00:14:09.08]Shopify, Breitbart, and Morals



[00:23:53.02]Emma Sponsorship Mention



[00:24:51.20]”All-Natural”



[00:28:37.12]An Experiment You Didn’t Even Know You Were a Part Of



[00:30:54.17]Made-Up Word of the Week: Chizza



[00:33:24.17]Listener Question: What Are Good Questions to Ask a Speaker When Assessing Keynote Options?

Tweet This

I’d rather be mistaken for the sound guy than the VP.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Our new line of music for children: UnBop.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

We’re here to provide the world with a product they need: Jackass SocksPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Coke Freestyle: An Experiment You Didn’t Even Know You Were a Part Of.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Razor & Tie’s 17M-selling Kidz Bop Brand Expands Into Uk With Universal



Shopify CEO Attempts to Defend Continued Hosting of Breitbart’s Online Store



A Supplement Company Sued Over Research It Didn’t Like… and Lost



Sprite Cherry Now Exists Because of the Coke Freestyle Machine

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/V0uFLZFiYYg/