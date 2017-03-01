163: A 100% Serious and Appropriate Episode

Subscribe on iTunes
Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast
In this episode, Scott and Alison dispel the Stratten myth while celebrating Alison’s birthday. Also on this episode: The importance of competent disinterest; the Greatest Shopping Carts ever; the question of Ghost Restaurants; the resurgence of cassette tapes; video game home based business… sort of; the best garbagemen story you’ll ever hear; made-up words and listener questions. All this and absolutely, positively nothing more probably.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.18]The Stratten Myth
- [00:01:00.09]AllisonWantsPresents.Com
- [00:01:42.12]Episode Overview
- [00:02:09.02]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:03:12.21]Competent Disinterest
- [00:06:37.18]Two Kinds of Shopping Carts
- [00:08:45.06]A Sports Authority Policy
- [00:09:22.21]Three-Step Process to Selling
- [00:10:53.12]Ghost Restaurants
- [00:17:27.15]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:18:08.01]The Latest Rage in the Music Industry: Cassette Tapes
- [00:25:56.28]A Professional Call of Duty Team
- [00:30:27.22]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:30:36.17]Corn from Cobb
- [00:31:59.13]Garbagemen and Kids
- [00:35:52.12]Made-Up Word: “Gymtimidation” and “Swolemate”
- [00:37:22.12]Listener Question: Quick tips for getting the most benefit from a conference
Mentioned In This Episode
- OMG This Store’s Shopping Baskets Are Actually Genius
- “Ghost Restaurants” With No Tables Thrive On Delivery Apps
- Music’s Weird Cassette Tape Revival Is Paying Off
- How Two Garbagemen Brought Hope to the Family of a Little Girl with Cancer
