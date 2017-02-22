Affiliate Marketing Tools

#162: A Bleak, Flavorless, Gluten-Free Episode

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In this episode, Scott and Alison #PromoteLove and Girl Scout Cookies! We look at passive-aggressive email marketing; an alternative to buying airtime for really expensive football games; what happens when a daycare lashes out at parents; a made-up word and a listener question. All this and so much more!

Click to Watch

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:31.25]#PromoteLove
  • [00:02:33.21]Episode Overview
  • [00:02:51.14]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:03:47.24]Email Makes Scott Angry
  • [00:06:46.22]Petition for Smunday
  • [00:13:27.11]Daycare Parenting the Parents
  • [00:20:20.05]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:21:38.10]Truth in Girl Scout Cookies
  • [00:29:35.11]Still Selling Socks
  • [00:29:56.11]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:30:50.02]Made-Up Word: Shacket
  • [00:32:28.21]Listener Question: How can I give away free stuff to build trust?

Tweet This

It’s after Valentine’s Day, but we still #PromoteLovePowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Spending your Ad money giving your employees a day off.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
This Girl Scout is the best marketer ever.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
There is a way to give away free things and still make money.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

  • Kraft Heinz is giving its 42,000 employees a day off instead of buying a Super Bowl ad
  • This Viral Day Care Sign Tells Parents To ‘GET OFF YOUR PHONE!’
  • Girl Scout Cookie Marketer

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/ecOwvRwLlFY/

© 2017 IM-News.com Northbrook, IL 60062 USA