162: A Bleak, Flavorless, Gluten-Free Episode

In this episode, Scott and Alison #PromoteLove and Girl Scout Cookies! We look at passive-aggressive email marketing; an alternative to buying airtime for really expensive football games; what happens when a daycare lashes out at parents; a made-up word and a listener question. All this and so much more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:31.25]#PromoteLove
- [00:02:33.21]Episode Overview
- [00:03:47.24]Email Makes Scott Angry
- [00:06:46.22]Petition for Smunday
- [00:13:27.11]Daycare Parenting the Parents
- [00:21:38.10]Truth in Girl Scout Cookies
- [00:29:35.11]Still Selling Socks
- [00:30:50.02]Made-Up Word: Shacket
- [00:32:28.21]Listener Question: How can I give away free stuff to build trust?
Mentioned In This Episode
- Kraft Heinz is giving its 42,000 employees a day off instead of buying a Super Bowl ad
- This Viral Day Care Sign Tells Parents To ‘GET OFF YOUR PHONE!’
- Girl Scout Cookie Marketer
