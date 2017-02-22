162: A Bleak, Flavorless, Gluten-Free Episode

By Scott Stratten

In this episode, Scott and Alison #PromoteLove and Girl Scout Cookies! We look at passive-aggressive email marketing; an alternative to buying airtime for really expensive football games; what happens when a daycare lashes out at parents; a made-up word and a listener question. All this and so much more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:31.25]#PromoteLove

[00:00:31.25]#PromoteLove

[00:02:33.21]Episode Overview

[00:03:47.24]Email Makes Scott Angry

[00:03:47.24]Email Makes Scott Angry

[00:06:46.22]Petition for Smunday

[00:13:27.11]Daycare Parenting the Parents

[00:20:20.05]Truth in Girl Scout Cookies

[00:21:38.10]Truth in Girl Scout Cookies

[00:29:35.11]Still Selling Socks

[00:29:56.11]Made-Up Word: Shacket

[00:30:50.02]Made-Up Word: Shacket

[00:32:28.21]Listener Question: How can I give away free stuff to build trust?

It's after Valentine's Day, but we still #PromoteLove

Spending your Ad money giving your employees a day off.

This Girl Scout is the best marketer ever.

There is a way to give away free things and still make money.

Mentioned In This Episode

Kraft Heinz is giving its 42,000 employees a day off instead of buying a Super Bowl ad

This Viral Day Care Sign Tells Parents To ‘GET OFF YOUR PHONE!’

Girl Scout Cookie Marketer

