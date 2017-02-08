160: The Cold Medicine Is Wearing Off

By James Marler

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we talk about more funny PR shenanigans, but with the added bonus of a OTC Filter Removal System (aka great cold medicine). Alison picks bones with you guys over the grocery shopping story. A cancer patient spreads pizza love. Wendy’s rules Twitter in the hardest way possible. Super-secret images of the Breakfast Council have made it to our offices. Elon Musk shows corporations how to handle customer complaints. ADT has ZERO holiday spirit. We also have a made-up word and a listener question. All this and more!

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.01]Episode Overview

[00:01:41.15]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:01:58.02]Marketing United

[00:02:56.19]Grocery Bones Picking

[00:07:26.12]Cancer Patient Wins Free Pizza

[00:09:25.17]Paying It Forward At the Drive-Thru

[00:11:53.03]Wendy’s Rules Twitter

[00:14:39.05]Cereal Council

[00:15:31.09]The Down Side of Humor

[00:17:08.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:17:42.17]Elon Musk Crushes It

[00:21:19.06]Location, Location, Location

[00:22:29.11]Impersonal Seasons Greetings

[00:25:32.12]Made-Up Word of the Week: FamJam

[00:28:03.26]Listener Question: What should you do when post on social media about an event, but all possible photos are of people in a conference room staring at someone speaking at a podium?

Cancer Patient Wins Free Pizza For A Year, Donates His Prize To Local Food Bank

Wendy’s Owned A Twitter Troll So Hard They Deactivated Their Account

Elon Musk Takes Customer Complaint on Twitter From Idea to Execution in 6 Days

Happy Holidays from ADT

