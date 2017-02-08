160: The Cold Medicine Is Wearing Off

By James Marler
Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast
In this episode of the UnPodcast, we talk about more funny PR shenanigans, but with the added bonus of a OTC Filter Removal System (aka great cold medicine). Alison picks bones with you guys over the grocery shopping story. A cancer patient spreads pizza love. Wendy’s rules Twitter in the hardest way possible. Super-secret images of the Breakfast Council have made it to our offices. Elon Musk shows corporations how to handle customer complaints. ADT has ZERO holiday spirit. We also have a made-up word and a listener question. All this and more!
Click to Watch
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
Tweet This
Settle an argument… Which one of us do you like more?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Who would win in a fight between @Wendys and @Emmaemail?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Who wants to drive a Tesla? I can’t remember to charge my phone.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Cancer Patient Wins Free Pizza For A Year, Donates His Prize To Local Food Bank
- Wendy’s Owned A Twitter Troll So Hard They Deactivated Their Account
- Elon Musk Takes Customer Complaint on Twitter From Idea to Execution in 6 Days
- Happy Holidays from ADT
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/fBUWTCbN9Uk/