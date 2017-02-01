159: That’s A Wicked Burn

By Scott Stratten

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we talk about some PR burns – Virgin Airlines wins again; Pajamas as shopping attire; Grilled Cheese Tattoos; What happens when you misspell in a tweet – and we finally push Adam over the edge. All this and so much more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.21]Adam Has Had Enough

[00:02:57.28]Episode Overview

[00:03:59.24]Marketing United

[00:07:03.14]The Amazing Revolving Door

[00:09:30.01]Best PR Burn Ever

[00:12:29.06]Shopping In Pajamas

[00:17:43.17]25% Off Tattoos

[00:22:56.24]Tammarow On Twitter

[00:26:00.25]Listener Question: Is it possible to run a successful business without a website?

And so much more…

