159: That’s A Wicked Burn

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we talk about some PR burns – Virgin Airlines wins again; Pajamas as shopping attire; Grilled Cheese Tattoos; What happens when you misspell in a tweet – and we finally push Adam over the edge. All this and so much more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.21]Adam Has Had Enough
- [00:02:57.28]Episode Overview
- [00:03:35.11]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:03:59.24]Marketing United
- [00:07:03.14]The Amazing Revolving Door
- [00:09:30.01]Best PR Burn Ever
- [00:12:29.06]Shopping In Pajamas
- [00:16:27.16]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:17:43.17]25% Off Tattoos
- [00:22:56.24]Tammarow On Twitter
- [00:26:00.25]Listener Question: Is it possible to run a successful business without a website?
- And so much more…
We did it! We finally pushed Adam over the edge.
If I have to shop at 7 Am, I'm not going to care what I wear. #jamas
I wear pajamas to go shopping, even though I don't own pajamas.
If I tattoo your restaurant logo on my body, I should eat free for life.
Mentioned In This Episode
- Revolving Doors
- Best PR Burn Ever?
- Man Complains About Women Shopping in Pyjamas, Ignites Fierce Debate
- Melt Tattoos
