158: Pass the Ethics, Please

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we talk about some ethical issues: Are lady products magical? What is your image worth? What’s the right way to share videos – yours and others – online? All this, a made-up word, a listener question, and random moments of inappropriateness.

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.09]Killing Rundowns

[00:01:55.20]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:06.18]Marketing United

[00:05:37.26]Magical Earplugs

[00:09:38.21]How Much Is My Face Worth, Chipotle?

[00:13:29.20]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:15:10.27]Where Did That Video Come From?

[00:21:21.00]Freebooting Your Brand

[00:26:42.25]Made-Up Word of the Week: (It’s a Graphic… Watch the video… “Seenager”)

[00:29:41.02]Question of the Week: What happens if you guys get in a fight and you’re really mad at each other, and then you have to record an episode?

And so much more…

Tweet This

Barbecue is a term of endearment.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Do women’s earplugs block out the sound of burps and crying children?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

What is the right way to share video online?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Whatever age you are right now is a great age.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Women’s EarPlugs

Woman Sues Chipotle For $2.2 Billion Over A Photograph

Bear mascot can’t stop slipping on ice in hilarious car commercial outtakes

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/xX5WoKtKLmM/