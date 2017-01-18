157: A Mostly HR Episode

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we cover stories in the world of Human Resources: Scott’s One-Armed Chair adventure; Google discovers the secret ingredient to teamwork; what law says you have to answer emails or texts after hours; and two-team building approaches that are subtly different from each other (in that only one could actually kill you). All this plus a snarky made-up word of the week and a follow up to a listener question. Absolutely nothing else!
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:31.25]Exaggerated Injuries
- [00:01:30.25]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:01:44.24]It’s Always Sweeps Week
- [00:02:28.29]Episode Overview
- [00:03:17.09]A One-Armed Chair PSA
- [00:11:43.15]Being Nice Is, Apparently, Important
- [00:15:46.07]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:16:32.18]Ignore those after-hours emails
- [00:24:47.21]Need a Team-Building Excercise? Endanger Their Lives
- [00:28:46.18]Escape Room
- [00:31:42.12]Made-Up Word of the Week: Couplepreneurs
- [00:32:46.09]Follow Up Question of the Week: Cello as a carry-on item
- And so much more…
- After years of intensive analysis, Google discovers the key to good teamwork is being nice
- French employees can legally ignore work emails outside of office hours
- Need Better Morale in the Workplace? Simulate a Plane Crash
- Two Years of Room Escapes: The Growth of the US Market
