157: A Mostly HR Episode

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode, we cover stories in the world of Human Resources: Scott’s One-Armed Chair adventure; Google discovers the secret ingredient to teamwork; what law says you have to answer emails or texts after hours; and two-team building approaches that are subtly different from each other (in that only one could actually kill you). All this plus a snarky made-up word of the week and a follow up to a listener question. Absolutely nothing else!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:31.25]Exaggerated Injuries

[00:01:30.25]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:01:44.24]It’s Always Sweeps Week

[00:02:28.29]Episode Overview

[00:03:17.09]A One-Armed Chair PSA

[00:11:43.15]Being Nice Is, Apparently, Important

[00:15:46.07]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:16:32.18]Ignore those after-hours emails

[00:24:47.21]Need a Team-Building Excercise? Endanger Their Lives

[00:28:46.18]Escape Room

[00:31:42.12]Made-Up Word of the Week: Couplepreneurs

[00:32:46.09]Follow Up Question of the Week: Cello as a carry-on item

And so much more…

Tweet This

Delivery guys aren’t just labor: they are a part of the company’s brand.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Everything you need to know about working well in a team: Be Nice!Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Yes, we are in a 24/7 world. But you still need time off.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

We don’t need team-building excercises… We have 5 kids.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

After years of intensive analysis, Google discovers the key to good teamwork is being nice

French employees can legally ignore work emails outside of office hours

Need Better Morale in the Workplace? Simulate a Plane Crash

Two Years of Room Escapes: The Growth of the US Market

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/uJs5cHy0jH8/