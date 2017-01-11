156: Get In Line, People

Subscribe on iTunes
Friends, today’s episode is, no exaggeration here, probably our best show ever. EVER. We hit some “Black Friday” madness with Best Buy, Pandora, and a Yorkville Boutique, Scott tells WILDY inappropriate stories about choking, customers stick it to the man over sales… I’m telling you, it’s so good we’re L.E.T.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.08]More Inappropriateness
- [00:01:37.03]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:03.07]Subscribe to our Zine
- [00:02:46.28]A Virtual Line In the Sand
- [00:07:09.12]Pandora’s Box Was A Line
- [00:12:04.11]Choking
- [00:14:01.20]No, Really
- [00:14:46.22]Sad and Lonely… and Dramatic
- [00:15:48.09]How Much Will I Save On This Sale?
- [00:19:40.21]ShamWOW!
- [00:21:41.29]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:22:09.08]Black Fridays Matter
- [00:25:01.09]These Bangles Are On FIRE
- [00:32:08.02]Made-Up Word of the Week: L.E.T.
- [00:34:01.20]Update: Worst Book Adaptation – World War Z Best Book Adaptation – JAWS
- And so much more…
Mentioned In This Episode
- Best Buy’s Virtual Line
- JCPenney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Sears Sued Over Misleading Prices
- Sandals Resort
- Yorkville Boutique Criticized for Using Black Lives Matter Slogan To Promote Black Friday Sale
Someone Set A Post Box On Fire and Australia Post Sent the Burnt Remains To Our Customers
