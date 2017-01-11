156: Get In Line, People

By Scott Stratten

Friends, today’s episode is, no exaggeration here, probably our best show ever. EVER. We hit some “Black Friday” madness with Best Buy, Pandora, and a Yorkville Boutique, Scott tells WILDY inappropriate stories about choking, customers stick it to the man over sales… I’m telling you, it’s so good we’re L.E.T.

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.08]More Inappropriateness

[00:02:46.28]A Virtual Line In the Sand

[00:07:09.12]Pandora’s Box Was A Line

[00:12:04.11]Choking

[00:14:01.20]No, Really

[00:14:46.22]Sad and Lonely… and Dramatic

[00:15:48.09]How Much Will I Save On This Sale?

[00:19:40.21]ShamWOW!

[00:22:09.08]Black Fridays Matter

[00:25:01.09]These Bangles Are On FIRE

[00:32:08.02]Made-Up Word of the Week: L.E.T.

[00:34:01.20]Update: Worst Book Adaptation – World War Z Best Book Adaptation – JAWS

And so much more…

Mentioned In This Episode

Best Buy’s Virtual Line

JCPenney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Sears Sued Over Misleading Prices

Sandals Resort

Yorkville Boutique Criticized for Using Black Lives Matter Slogan To Promote Black Friday Sale

Someone Set A Post Box On Fire and Australia Post Sent the Burnt Remains To Our Customers

