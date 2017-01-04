155: This Episode Won’t Fit in the Overhead Bin

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we take a long look at stories emerging from the commercial airline industry. Delta, United, WestJet… No one is safe. We also discuss the scourge of “fake news” via a Corona; what happens when you play Words with Friends at a community meeting; some made-up words and a great customer service story. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:33.16]The Talent Doesn’t Fiddle

[00:02:08.19]Episode Overview

[00:02:38.12]Airlines Are Good for Content

[00:04:22.26]Corona Won’t Make You a Millionaire

[00:09:25.24]What Gets You Banned for Life from Delta

[00:14:17.22]United Airlines Milking Every Possible Cent

[00:21:36.10]Words with Political Constituents

[00:26:47.13]A Good Customer Service Story

[00:29:06.09]Made-Up Word: ShEO and Wasband

[00:30:57.13]Riffing On Words

And so much more…

Mentioned In This Episode

So Corona’s Founder Isn’t Making Everyone a Millionaire After All

Delta: Abusive Trump Supporter Is Banned for Life

United Airlines Will Begin Charging to Use Overhead Bins in 2017

Trustee Sorry for Playing ‘Words with Friends’ During Meeting

