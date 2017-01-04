155: This Episode Won’t Fit in the Overhead Bin

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast
In today’s episode, we take a long look at stories emerging from the commercial airline industry. Delta, United, WestJet… No one is safe. We also discuss the scourge of “fake news” via a Corona; what happens when you play Words with Friends at a community meeting; some made-up words and a great customer service story. All this and more!
Click to Watch
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
Tweet This
Corona CEO won’t make you a millionaire, but he was a pretty nice guy.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Do you remove a paying customer for voicing an opinion?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
This story about overhead bins in planes makes @UnAlison exceptionally angry. #ScottLevelRantPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- So Corona’s Founder Isn’t Making Everyone a Millionaire After All
- Delta: Abusive Trump Supporter Is Banned for Life
- United Airlines Will Begin Charging to Use Overhead Bins in 2017
- Trustee Sorry for Playing ‘Words with Friends’ During Meeting
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/AQ48P4mjAtE/