#155: This Episode Won’t Fit in the Overhead Bin

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we take a long look at stories emerging from the commercial airline industry. Delta, United, WestJet… No one is safe. We also discuss the scourge of “fake news” via a Corona; what happens when you play Words with Friends at a community meeting; some made-up words and a great customer service story. All this and more!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:33.16]The Talent Doesn’t Fiddle
  • [00:01:36.16]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:02:08.19]Episode Overview
  • [00:02:38.12]Airlines Are Good for Content
  • [00:04:22.26]Corona Won’t Make You a Millionaire
  • [00:09:25.24]What Gets You Banned for Life from Delta
  • [00:13:35.27]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:14:17.22]United Airlines Milking Every Possible Cent
  • [00:21:36.10]Words with Political Constituents
  • [00:26:47.13]A Good Customer Service Story
  • [00:29:06.09]Made-Up Word: ShEO and Wasband
  • [00:30:57.13]Riffing On Words
  • And so much more…

    Corona CEO won’t make you a millionaire, but he was a pretty nice guy.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
    Do you remove a paying customer for voicing an opinion?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
    This story about overhead bins in planes makes @UnAlison exceptionally angry. #ScottLevelRantPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

    Mentioned In This Episode

    • So Corona’s Founder Isn’t Making Everyone a Millionaire After All
    • Delta: Abusive Trump Supporter Is Banned for Life
    • United Airlines Will Begin Charging to Use Overhead Bins in 2017
    • Trustee Sorry for Playing ‘Words with Friends’ During Meeting

