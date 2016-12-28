154: Caffeinated Chaos

By James Marler
Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast
In today’s episode, we probably jump around topics a little more than usual, but that’s just because of all the caffeine. We revisit Christmas girth, and discuss New Year’s Eve and resolutions; Alison’s most popular blog post ever; breakfast cereals; and suing colleges for lackluster career prospects. All this and SO much more!
Click to Watch
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
Tweet This
My #NYResolutions are all M.A.C.E.
In case you were wondering, $15 in free slots is not “urgent.”
Does anyone think the Cereal Council isn’t funded by a cereal company?
My #NYResolutions are all M.A.C.E.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
In case you were wondering, $15 in free slots is not “urgent.”Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Does anyone think the Cereal Council isn’t funded by a cereal company?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
This week’s made-up word? UnMarketing #Burn #ShotsFiredPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Kellogg Paid Its ‘Independent’ Breakfast Council, Fed Them Pro-Cereal Talking Points
- Father’s search for a blue sippy cup for his autistic son comes to an end after manufacturer offers to make 500 for the family
- A former student is suing Oxford for $1 million for failing to make him rich and successful
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/hziPiP5QqzU/