#154: Caffeinated Chaos

By James Marler

In today’s episode, we probably jump around topics a little more than usual, but that’s just because of all the caffeine. We revisit Christmas girth, and discuss New Year’s Eve and resolutions; Alison’s most popular blog post ever; breakfast cereals; and suing colleges for lackluster career prospects. All this and SO much more!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:32.11]Was Your Christmas Girthy?
  • [00:02:37.07]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:02:51.28]Do You Like New Year’s Eve?
  • [00:07:57.00]Over the Line Email
  • [00:11:59.10]The Terrifying Starbucks Line
  • [00:14:10.05]Alison’s Most Popular Blog Post Ever
  • [00:15:55.14]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:16:44.03]Kellog Pays In Cereal
  • [00:19:07.28]Disclosure Is Important
  • [00:21:12.17]Grocery Shopping in Berlin
  • [00:22:16.21]A Christmas Gift Cup
  • [00:24:42.08]Can I Sue My College
  • [00:27:28.00]One of Our Favorite Companies
  • [00:29:14.15]Made Up Word: UnMarketing
  • And so much more…

    My #NYResolutions are all M.A.C.E.

    In case you were wondering, $15 in free slots is not “urgent.”

    Does anyone think the Cereal Council isn’t funded by a cereal company?

    Mentioned In This Episode

    • Kellogg Paid Its ‘Independent’ Breakfast Council, Fed Them Pro-Cereal Talking Points
    • Father’s search for a blue sippy cup for his autistic son comes to an end after manufacturer offers to make 500 for the family
    • A former student is suing Oxford for $1 million for failing to make him rich and successful

