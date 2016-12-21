153: Merry Frickin’ Christmas! or Whatever!

Subscribe on iTunes
This episode of the UnPodcast gets us all holi-dazed! We talk about trees and menorahs; why size and girth is important during the holidays; the Fifth-Annual UnSecretSanta and how it’s better than Secret-Sister gifts; How Spotify crunches the numbers for ads (it’s kind of holiday related); how Amazon, your favorite online gift store, is going brick-and-mortar. All this and just a little bit more stuff.
Other topics include:
I won't be offended if I can acknowledge that you're trying to be nice. #HappyHolidays
Fifth-Annual #UnSecretSanta is underway! Go to out FB page.
Secret-Sister is not just a scam, it's also illegal.
I don't want to eat anywhere that has "gross" as the first part of the word. #Groceraunt
Mentioned In This Episode
- The “Secret Sister Gift Exchange” on Facebook Is a Scam
- Spotify Crunches User Data in Fun Ways for This New Global Outdoor Ad Campaign
- New Fake Amazon Email Scam Is Incredibly Easy to Fall For
- Amazon just teased the future of in-store shopping
