#153: Merry Frickin’ Christmas! or Whatever!

By Scott Stratten

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

This episode of the UnPodcast gets us all holi-dazed! We talk about trees and menorahs; why size and girth is important during the holidays; the Fifth-Annual UnSecretSanta and how it’s better than Secret-Sister gifts; How Spotify crunches the numbers for ads (it’s kind of holiday related); how Amazon, your favorite online gift store, is going brick-and-mortar. All this and just a little bit more stuff.

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:32.19]Merry Frickin' Chirstmas! or Whatever!
  • [00:00:32.19]Merry Frickin’ Chirstmas! or Whatever!
  • [00:06:15.04]Where We Don’t Agree
  • [00:07:53.16]Fifth-Annual UnSecretSanta
  • [00:13:35.29]A Wonderful Segue
  • [00:13:35.29]A Wonderful Segue
  • [00:14:23.10]Secret-Sister Scam
  • [00:16:58.26]Spotify Crunch
  • [00:19:26.13]Gone Phishing
  • [00:22:50.19]Amazon Goes
  • [00:28:15.05]Made-Up Word: Groceraunt
  • And so much more…

