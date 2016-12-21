153: Merry Frickin’ Christmas! or Whatever!

By Scott Stratten

This episode of the UnPodcast gets us all holi-dazed! We talk about trees and menorahs; why size and girth is important during the holidays; the Fifth-Annual UnSecretSanta and how it’s better than Secret-Sister gifts; How Spotify crunches the numbers for ads (it’s kind of holiday related); how Amazon, your favorite online gift store, is going brick-and-mortar. All this and just a little bit more stuff.

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.19]Merry Frickin' Chirstmas! or Whatever!

[00:00:32.19]Merry Frickin’ Chirstmas! or Whatever!

[00:06:15.04]Where We Don’t Agree

[00:07:53.16]Fifth-Annual UnSecretSanta

[00:13:35.29]A Wonderful Segue

[00:13:35.29]A Wonderful Segue

[00:14:23.10]Secret-Sister Scam

[00:16:58.26]Spotify Crunch

[00:19:26.13]Gone Phishing

[00:22:50.19]Amazon Goes

[00:28:15.05]Made-Up Word: Groceraunt

