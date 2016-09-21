141: A Plethora of Petty Things

By Scott Stratten

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we discuss stories about people and companies earning a black belt in pettiness: Fantasy football ramblers, entrepreneurial criminals, women’s clothing lines, and even an airline. We discover a new made up word of the week, and even take a couple of listener questions. All this and absolutely nothing more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:31.29]A Plethora of Petty Things

[00:01:19.27]Road Trips and Rambling

[00:03:02.11]Fantasy Football Season

[00:05:25.08]Good Old-Fashioned Criminal Manners

[00:07:06.24]LOL Liar

[00:09:19.26]Above and Beyond… No, Really

[00:12:37.03]If the Clothes Are Bad, They Won’t Sell

[00:19:02.25]”It’s Not Us, It’s You.” – American Airlines, Probably

[00:22:18.13]Three Kinds of People In the World.

[00:29:18.00]Made-Up Word of the Week: Friendtors

[00:31:23.21]Listener Question(s) of the Week: How should conferences vet, and charge for, their “experts?”; What suggestions do you have for marketers to stay fresh?

And so much more…

Items Mentioned In This Episode

Man tries so hard to sell car he probably stole

Really Above and Beyond

Why are sales suffering at so many women’s stores? They made bad clothes.

American Airlines Asks Passengers To Make Flying Experience Better (Because It Won’t)

