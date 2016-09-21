141: A Plethora of Petty Things

Subscribe on iTunes
In this episode of the UnPodcast, we discuss stories about people and companies earning a black belt in pettiness: Fantasy football ramblers, entrepreneurial criminals, women’s clothing lines, and even an airline. We discover a new made up word of the week, and even take a couple of listener questions. All this and absolutely nothing more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:31.29]A Plethora of Petty Things
- [00:01:06.05]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:01:19.27]Road Trips and Rambling
- [00:03:02.11]Fantasy Football Season
- [00:05:25.08]Good Old-Fashioned Criminal Manners
- [00:07:06.24]LOL Liar
- [00:09:19.26]Above and Beyond… No, Really
- [00:12:37.03]If the Clothes Are Bad, They Won’t Sell
- [00:18:18.11]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:19:02.25]”It’s Not Us, It’s You.” – American Airlines, Probably
- [00:22:18.13]Three Kinds of People In the World.
- [00:29:18.00]Made-Up Word of the Week: Friendtors
- [00:31:23.21]Listener Question(s) of the Week: How should conferences vet, and charge for, their “experts?”; What suggestions do you have for marketers to stay fresh?
- And so much more…
Items Mentioned In This Episode
- Man tries so hard to sell car he probably stole
- Really Above and Beyond
- Why are sales suffering at so many women’s stores? They made bad clothes.
- American Airlines Asks Passengers To Make Flying Experience Better (Because It Won’t)
