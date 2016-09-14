140: What You Need to Know About Live Streaming

By Scott Stratten

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we talk about “Live Streaming.” From cameras, to software, to platforms, and the one hard truth you need to know about it.

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.04]Heeeeeeeeyyyyy…. LiveStream

[00:01:13.17]Get Really Behind the Scenes

[00:02:23.15]On This Episode

[00:03:01.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:03:30.21]Back to the Camera

[00:08:08.04]Breaking Down BLAB

[00:11:36.13]A Hard Truth for Brands

[00:16:25.21]What Benefits from Live Video?

[00:20:08.02]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:20:41.22]OpenVid

[00:23:20.10]I’m Offended, but Not Offended Enough

[00:28:17.04]Made Up Word of the Week: kadult

[00:29:48.26]Listener Question: LinkedIn: Will it ever matter to anyone happily employed?

And so much more…

One of the most important aspects of video is audio.

Very few things in this world are better live than they are edited.

"Live Streaming" is the new QR Codes.

Content is not a stepping stone; it IS your brand.

You know who likes catapaults? Kadults. #MadeUpWordOfTheWeek

Items Mentioned In This Episode

The Mevo Camera

Blab is dead…long live Blab

Openvid

Buffer: Why We’re Taking a Break from Snapchat

