139: An Unprecedented Episode

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we talk with Scott Harrison, founder of Charity Water. It’s an important interview, for an important cause that means a lot to us.

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:31.22]Fall Is the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

[00:01:11.08]An Unprecedented Event

[00:01:38.26]Scott Harrison: Founder of Charity Water

[00:02:43.09]A Cause We Give a Damn About

[00:03:36.00]What Made Charity Water Happen?

[00:06:32.03]A Cathartic Vacation

[00:07:49.04]The Water Crisis

[00:09:23.29]The Old Life Reaction

[00:12:39.11]What Was – and Is – the Goal?

[00:15:27.12]Technology-Tracked Giving

[00:17:02.05]The Most Important Thing Is What We Wouldn’t Do

[00:19:09.24]The Worst Kind of Charitable Giving

[00:21:41.02]January 1 is a Dark Day

[00:23:14.29]Showing the Money[‘s Effects]

[00:29:22.28]Ten Years of Clean Water. What’s Next?

[00:34:54.12]The Made-Up Word of the Week

[00:38:51.28]A Facebook Question: What non-marketing book has made the biggest impact on you and your career?

[00:42:42.21]If 1 million people $30 a month, 1 million people could have clean water every day

And so much more…

Items Mentioned In This Episode

Charity Water

Would You Let This Girl Drown?

