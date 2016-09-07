139: An Unprecedented Episode

Subscribe on iTunes
In this episode of the UnPodcast, we talk with Scott Harrison, founder of Charity Water. It’s an important interview, for an important cause that means a lot to us.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:31.22]Fall Is the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- [00:01:11.08]An Unprecedented Event
- [00:01:38.26]Scott Harrison: Founder of Charity Water
- [00:02:43.09]A Cause We Give a Damn About
- [00:03:36.00]What Made Charity Water Happen?
- [00:06:32.03]A Cathartic Vacation
- [00:07:49.04]The Water Crisis
- [00:09:23.29]The Old Life Reaction
- [00:12:39.11]What Was – and Is – the Goal?
- [00:15:27.12]Technology-Tracked Giving
- [00:17:02.05]The Most Important Thing Is What We Wouldn’t Do
- [00:19:09.24]The Worst Kind of Charitable Giving
- [00:21:41.02]January 1 is a Dark Day
- [00:23:14.29]Showing the Money[‘s Effects]
- [00:29:22.28]Ten Years of Clean Water. What’s Next?
- [00:34:54.12]The Made-Up Word of the Week
- [00:38:51.28]A Facebook Question: What non-marketing book has made the biggest impact on you and your career?
- [00:42:42.21]If 1 million people $30 a month, 1 million people could have clean water every day
- And so much more…
Items Mentioned In This Episode
- Charity Water
- Would You Let This Girl Drown?
