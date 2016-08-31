138: Four Poodles and a Shitzu

By James Marler

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we explore a grab-bag of stories: a Zappos Employee who goes the extra shift; the ALS Ice-Bucket Challenge actually accomplished something, and why it (the challenge) shouldn’t be repeated; an Italian Restaurant REALLY loves Yelp; Audiobooks are Hot, apparently; what should freelancers charge for their work?; a made-up word of the week and a listener question.

Other topics include:

[00:00:31.10]Scott Has No Off Switch

[00:02:35.04]Thanks and Episode Overview

[00:04:08.28]Between Takes

[00:05:15.00]Zappos Employee Had the Longest WHAT?!?

[00:09:51.14]The Ice Bucket Challenge Actually Accomplished Something

[00:17:31.13]The Yelp Review in Boca

[00:25:22.08]Audiobooks are Kind of a Big Deal… Who Knew?

[00:29:37.09]What Should You Charge for Your Work

[00:31:38.19]Made-Up Word of the Week: Broga

[00:33:30.21]Listener Question of the Week: How can small tourism businesses make an impact on the big stage when all of the tourism sites are geared to big corporate players?

And so much more…

Items Mentioned In This Episode

A Zappos employee had the company’s longest customer-service call at 10 hours, 43 minutes

Ice Bucket Challenge’s 2nd anniversary celebrates its gene discovery

Roots Italian Gourmet Kitchen

The Audiobook Consumer 2016

What Should You Charge for Freelance Work?

