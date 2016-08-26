10,000 Attendees At Fuxion Convention In Colombia

By Ted Nuyten

Fuxion is a South American company founded in 2006 by Frank Michell, Derek Michell, Rafael Zuñiga Benavides and Alvaro Zuñiga Benavides, who is the main shareholder and CEO, with approx. $100 million in sales and 400,000 distributors.

The company is engaged in the production of nutraceutical foods.

According to Fuxion’s press release:

As is traditional each year, FuXion celebrated its annual meeting, Alumbra 2016. More than 10,000 entrepreneurs from all over the Americas attended the event in the city of Medellin, Colombia.

During the 4 days of the meeting, featuring Innovation, Happiness, and Action, the entrepreneurs attended training sessions by the CEO and founder of the Company, Álvaro Zúñiga Benavides, the company’s top leaders, and international guests such as David Fischman, Tal Ben Sahar, Mohanbir Sawhney, and Anil Gupta.

FuXion took this opportunity to present its latest developments to the more than 10,000 attendees in Medellin, starting with two new products that are joining the FuXion catalogue, Bio Pro X Active and Alka Green.

Bio Pro X Active is a 100% vegan protein shake, thanks to the use of vegetable proteins with the same regeneration capability as animal proteins. In fact, it has more biological value than any animal protein as it uses germinated seeds rich in enzymes. Meanwhile, Alka Green is a brand new alkaline energy drink that does not need CO2 or preservatives to be consumed.

The new FuXion vegan protein is patented by the Company and will soon be available in the US and most of the Andean region along with Alka Green.

Alumbra 2016 was the perfect stage to globally announce FuXion’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Glycos Bio to improve FuXion’s R&D, specialized in new biotechnologies such as nano particles from enzymes and microorganisms among other spectacular developments.

Glycos Bio’s understanding of the molecular paths of the human metabolism will be a great added value to FuXion’s biotech. They works with many foods and compounds such as Omega 3 or DHA and other polyunsaturated free fatty acids. They will integrate their technologies and impressive facility and laboratories with all of the new and innovative ideas FuXion already has to turn them into amazing products.

Glycos Bio will also be a part of the FuXion health and science committee, along with scientists and researchers from Rice University, the Amazonian University and world-renowned scientists such as the Israeli Ahmed Tafesh, head of bionanotechnology investigation for FuXion, who has developed more than 50 patents and has been overseeing the development of FuXion’s brand new vegan protein.

The presentation of Harvard Professor and researcher, Tal Ben Sahar, focused on the theme of happiness, was also held on the first day. He stressed the importance of the application of this theory in our daily lives, and the way that positive thinking produces not only happier but physically healthier people.

Alumbra 2016’s second day way witnessed important conferences. Mohanbir Sawhney, expert in entrepreneurial co-creation, emphasized, among other topics, the role of happiness in the achievement of success. David Fischman, author and consultant to international companies, stressed the value of spiritual intelligence over ego to improve people’s quality of life. And JW Wilson, renowned neurolinguistics researcher, pointed out the formative virtues of FuXion’s Expansion and Results System (SER) which involves transformation of mental structures thanks to the Learning Code.

Also on this day, FuXion announced Panama City, Panama as the host of the 2017 Alumbra convention.

On the third day of the event, Anil Gupta, coach, public speaker, and author of the best seller Immediate Happiness, shared with the audience of Alumbra his best lessons on happiness, where the love for oneself and for others is the cornerstone to producing happy people at a very profound level of awareness.

The founder and CEO of FuXion, Álvaro Zúñiga, together with North America Regional Manager Lina Orellana, underlined the value of the innovations applied at FuXion.

Along the same lines, Álvaro Zúñiga pointed out that FuXion also innovates on one of the fundamental concepts of the Company: emotional health. In this way, the Expansion and Results System (SER) develops a unique program with the creation of a radically new formative system where through a ludic platform, its entrepreneurs can grow personally and to benefit of the community, thus achieving a perfect formative system.

Finally, he highlighted the implementation and development of the experience center FuXionLand in the Amazon forest of Peru, a facility of more than 380,000 square meters that will begin phase one operations this year.

Alumbra 2016, organized by Jairo Bernal, regional manager for Central America, also hosted training sessions by top leaders of the Company who shared their best advice on the business with all of the FuXion entrepreneurs at the event.

Alumbra 2016, closed with the award ceremony for the new ranks of the Company. The CEO and founder of FuXion, Álvaro Zúñiga, together with his wife Silvia Vargas, acknowledged the new Diamonds Mónica Montañes and Randy Gage, the new Double Diamonds Juan Carlos Cisneros and Jeanette Ayala, and the new Triple Diamond Allan Badilla.

Alumbra 2016 in Medellin, Colombia, demonstrated the unstoppable and sustained growth of this Company worldwide, as it presents itself as the best option for development thanks to the healthy lifestyle it promotes among thousands of families in the Americas. Without a doubt, FuXion is on a solid course to be the next Billion Dollar Company.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2016/08/10000-attendees-at-fuxion-convention-in-colombia/