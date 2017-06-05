100 Year Old Woman Refuses to Retire After 76 Years in Network Marketing

By Ted Nuyten

Step Into Success – Harriet Lonergan turns 100 and has no intentions of slowing down.

The 76-year Direct Sales Consultant shares how the party plan sales model helped her earn extra income, have a social life and work her business around her personal schedule over the last several decades.

Direct Sales Trainer and author of Direct Selling for Dummies, Belinda Ellsworth, sat down with Harriet to learn more about her 76 year journey in direct sales.

When Ellsworth asked the Minneapolis resident about her start in the industry, Harriet replied, “My dear, it was lucky. You’re going to hear me use that word a lot because I feel like I’ve been so lucky.”

Lonergan started her direct sales journey as an Avon Representative where she went door to door in her neighborhood with her baby collecting orders.

After representing a few companies, Harriet landed at home and entertaining product company, Princess House. This year, she is celebrating her 50th anniversary with the company.

“I remember that my father didn’t want me doing it because women weren’t working at the time. They stayed home. But I needed extra money and I wanted to do something with my life. And it was the beginning of how women saw how they could stay at home and do their work, but they had something extra they could work in.

And this party plan business was so perfect because it worked right into the time that you had to work. It was phenomenal,” shares Harriet.

Off camera, Harriet shared with Ellsworth, “Oh honey, I hate the word retirement. Why would I retire? What would I do? You know, I can’t retire. I just have too many people that I need to reach and too many people that I need to help. There are so many people that are getting into direct selling, even today, and we just need to inspire them. It’s my job to keep them excited and teach them what to do. Oh honey, there are just too many people to love on to retire.”

About Step Into Success

Step Into Success is founded by direct sales expert and trainer, Belinda Ellsworth. Belinda Ellsworth and her team teach direct sales consultants and corporate offices the systems and strategies to build a successful organization, both offline and online.

Belinda Ellsworth is also the international best-selling author of Direct Selling for Dummies. Learn more about her here: www.stepintosuccess.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/06/100-year-old-woman-refuses-to-retire-after-76-years-in-network-marketing/