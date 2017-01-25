100 Top Leaders Attended QNET’s Summit 2017

By Ted Nuyten

QNET began 2017 with a spectacular summit called Inner Circle Elite, in Kuala Lumpur, that saw the gathering of its 100 most important leaders, executives and networkers from all over the world. This elite group of trailblazers came together to align network and corporate goals and give input towards the game plan of the year.

This VIP-only event also saw an exhibition of QNET products, an exclusive sneak peak of what the network can expect in 2017 in terms of trainings, events and the launch of new and exciting products and services.

The participants collaborated, laid out plans, discussed matters in their markets are regions, and sifted through strategies that they must implement to assure the success of the business.

Throughout the conference, one theme echoed through the room – Limitless!

The Managing Director of The V, QNET’s marketing arm, Pathman Senathirajah spoke about how this is the year of ‘Limitless’. “Achieving a goal isn’t only about the monetary rewards.

It defines who you are, your ability of saying something and keeping your word. We have 52 goals to achieve this year, and it requires limitless focus, attitude of positivity and warriorship that is contagious,” he disclosed as the theme went viral in all corners of the globe.

This summit is considered an important part of kick-starting, and determining the direction of the year. The three-day ICE Summit 2017 was extensive, giving the participants the honour of spending time with the Founders, Dato’ Sri Vijay Eswaran and Mr. Joseph Bismark, and pursuing their journey from limited thinking to LIMITLESS achievement.

During one of his sessions, Dato’ Sri Vijay urged the participants to be the best that they can be, reminding them that the only way they can help those around them is by first raising themselves up.

“You have to be way up higher in order to be able to pull someone else up”, he said.

He also encouraged the participants to remain steadfast when facing challenges as he so aptly highlighted that “Calm seas make no sailors” and that the only way you can learn is through experience.

During the summit, QNET gave the participants a vision beyond 2017, a sense of greater contribution, a sense of becoming more and giving more in the spirit of RHYTHM (Raise Yourself To Help Mankind).

Dato’ Sri Vijay

QNET Top Leaders

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/100-top-leaders-attended-qnets-summit-2017/