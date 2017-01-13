100 Solid Top MLM Companies For 2017

By Ted Nuyten

As Business For Home we often get the question: “I am looking for a solid legit opportunity to make a living, I live outside the USA, what do you guys advice?”

Our company database has over 1,000 Direct Selling companies from all over the world and in our opinion every prospect should do its own ‘due diligence” therefore the answer is not easy.

There are 1,400 Direct Selling companies in the USA, many open new markets every year and worldwide an est. 10,000 Direct Selling companies are active with $250+ Billion in sales.

It depends also on what products of services you like, what kind of risk you want to take, as there is always a chance a company can go out of business, especially with starters, your motivation, if you need a lot of leadership, or if you are a self starter. Do you want to build local or global? The compensation plan can be a party plan or person-to-person.

You might want to check out the Business For Home Recommended distributors, professionals who have a specific business opportunity.

To help the 1 million people who are visiting this website to look for information for an opportunity we have selected around 100 strong opportunities, around the world, based on our own opinion.

Some are active only in the USA, other are expanding, some are in nearly all international markets, some have health products, others jewelry, or internet driven services.

Consider below list as a first selection, a long list, we encourage YOU to do your own due diligence which is a fancy word for “Research” and to produce a short list



CompanyCountryWebsiteCEO

4LifeUSAhttp://www.4life.comSteve Tew

ACNUSAhttp://www.acninc.comGreg Provenzano

AdvocareUSAhttp://www.advocare.comRichard H. Wright

Alliance In MotionPHILIPPINEShttp://www.allianceinmotion.comEd Cabantog

Ambit EnergyUSAhttp://www.ambitenergy.comJere Thompson

AmwayUSAhttp://www.amway.comSteve Van Andel & Doug DeVos

ARIIXUSAhttp://www.ariix.comFred Cooper

ASEAUSAhttp://www.asea.netChuck Funke

bHIP GlobalUSAhttp://www.bhipglobal.comTerry LaCore

DoTerraUSAhttp://www.doterra.comDavid Sterling

DubLi NetworkUSAhttp://www.dublinetwork.comIvan Braiker

DXN GlobalUSAhttp://www.dxn2u.comLim Siow Jin

Empower NetworkUSAhttp://www.empowernetwork.comJonathan Cronstedt

EnagicUSAhttp://www.enagic.comHironari Oshiro

Essante OrganicsUSAhttp://www.essanteorganics.comMichael Wenniger

Evolv HealthUSAhttp://www.evolvhealth.comBrent Hicks

FM GroupPOLANDhttp://www.fmworld.comArtur Trawinski

Forever Living ProductsUSAhttp://www.foreverliving.comRex G. Maughan

ForeverGreenUSAhttp://www.forevergreen.orgRon Williams

FuxionPERUhttp://www.usafuxion.netAlvaro Zuniga Benavides

Gano ExcelMYhttp://www.ganoexcel.comLeow Soon

Global Wealth TradeCANADAhttp://www.globalwealthtrade.comRamin Mesgarlou

GVOUSAhttp://www.gogvo.comJoel Therien

HerbalifeUSAhttp://www.herbalife.comMichael O. Johnson

IDlifeUSAhttp://www.idlife.comLogan Stout

ImmunotecCANADAhttp://www.immunotec.comCharles L. Orr

IsagenixUSAhttp://www.isagenix.comJim Coover

It Works! GlobalUSAhttp://www.myitworks.comMark Pentecost

JavitaUSAhttp://www.javita.comStan Cherelstein

JeunesseUSAhttp://www.jeunesseglobal.comWendy Lewis

Juice Plus+USAhttp://www.juiceplus.comJay Martin

KannawayUSAhttp://www.kannaway.comJeff Rogers

KyaniUSAhttp://www.kyani.netMichael Breshears

Le-VelUSAhttp://www.le-vel.comPaul Gravette

Life PlusUSAhttp://www.lifeplus.comBob Lemon

LifeVantageUSAhttp://www.lifevantage.comDarren Jensen

LR Health and BeautyGERMANYhttp://www.lrworld.comThomas Stoffmehl

LyonessAUSTRIAhttp://www.lyoness.comHubert Freidl

MannatechUSAhttp://www.mannatech.comRobert A Sinnott

Mary KayUSAhttp://www.marykay.comDavid Holl

Mega HoldingsHONG KONGhttp://www.megaholdings.orgMichael Cheng

MelaleucaUSAhttp://www.melaleuca.comFrank VanderSloot

ModereUSAhttp://www.modere.comRobert Conlee

MorindaUSAhttp://www.morinda.comKerry Asay

Nature’s Sunshine ProductsUSAhttp://www.naturessunshine.comGregory L. Probert

Nerium InternationalUSAhttp://www.nerium.comJeff Olson

Nu SkinUSAhttp://www.nuskin.comTruman Hunt

Nucerity InternationalUSAhttp://www.mynucerity.bizLonnie McKinney

NuricheUSAhttp://www.nuricheliverevive.comDavid Parker

Organo GoldCANADAhttp://www.organogold.comBernie Chua

OriflameSWEDENhttp://www.oriflame.comMagnus Bramstrom

Origami OwlUSAhttp://www.origamiowl.comBella Weems

Perfectly PoshUSAhttp://www.perfectlyposh.comAnn Dalton

PhytoScienceMALYASIAhttp://www.iphytoscience.comDato Sri Lai Teck Peng

Plexus WorldwideUSAhttp://www.plexusworldwide.comTarl Robinson

PM InternationalGERMANYhttp://www.pm-international.comRolf Sorg

Premier DesignsUSAhttp://www.premierdesigns.comAndy Horner

Purium HealthUSAhttp://www.puriumcorp.comDavid Sandoval

QNetMALYASIAhttp://www.qnet.netJR Mayer

QSciencesUSAhttp://www.qsciences.comMarc Wilson

Rain InternationalUSAhttp://www.rainintl.comByron Belka

Rodan and FieldsUSAhttp://www.rodanandfields.comLori Bush

ScentsyUSAhttp://www.scentsy.com/Orville Thompson

Seacret DirectUSAhttp://www.seacretdirect.comIzhak Ben Shabat

Send Out CardsUSAhttp://www.sendoutcards.comKody Bateman

Sevenpoint2USAhttp://www.sevenpoint2.comJason Boreyko

ShakleeUSAhttp://www.shaklee.comRoger Barnett

Shopping SherlockUSAhttp://www.shoppingsherlock.comMichael Wiedder

Sisel InternationalUSAhttp://www.siselinternational.comTom Mower

Skinny Body CareUSAhttp://www.skinnybodycare.comBen Glinsky

SoZo GlobalUSAhttp://www.sozoglobal.comMark Adams

Stampin’ Up!USAhttp://www.stampinup.comShelli Gardner

Stella & DotUSAhttp://www.stelladot.comJessica Herrin

StemtechUSAhttp://www.stemtech.comRay Carter

SunriderUSAhttp://www.sunrider.comTei-Fu Chen

Synergy WorldwideUSAhttp://www.synergyworldwide.comDan Higginson

Talk FusionUSAhttp://www.talkfusion.comBob Reina

The Limu CompanyUSAhttp://www.thelimucompany.com/Gary Raser

Thirty One GiftsUSAhttp://www.thirtyonegifts.comCindy Monroe

Total Life ChangesUSAhttp://www.totallifechanges.comJack Fallon

TrevoUSAhttp://www.trevocorporate.comMark Stevens

TruVision HealthUSAhttp://www.truvisionhealth.comTravis Martin

Unicity Int.USAhttp://www.unicity.comStewart Hughes

USANA Health SciencesUSAhttp://www.usana.comDave Wentz

ValentusUSAhttp://www.valantus.comDave Jordan

ViSalusUSAhttp://www.vi.comRyan Blair

VisiUSAhttp://www.visi-global.comKent Lewis

WOR(l)D Global NetworkUSAhttp://www.worldgn.comFabio Galdi

WorldVenturesUSAhttp://www.worldventures.comMike Azcue

XangoUSAhttp://www.xango.comAaron Garrity

XyngularUSAhttp://www.xyngular.comMark Walker

YoliUSAhttp://www.yoli.comRobby Fender

Young Living Essential OilsUSAhttp://www.youngliving.comGary Young

YoungevityUSAhttp://www.youngevity.comSteve Wallach

YouniqueUSAhttp://www.youniqueproducts.comMelanie Maxfield Huscroft

Zija InternationalUSAhttp://www.drinklifein.comRyan Palmer

ZinzinoSwedenhttp://www.zinzino.comDag Bergheim Pettersen

ZriiUSAhttp://www.zrii.comA.K. Khalil



Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/100-solid-top-mlm-companies-for-2017/