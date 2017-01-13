100 Solid Top MLM Companies For 2017

By Ted Nuyten
As Business For Home we often get the question: “I am looking for a solid legit opportunity to make a living, I live outside the USA, what do you guys advice?”
Our company database has over 1,000 Direct Selling companies from all over the world and in our opinion every prospect should do its own ‘due diligence” therefore the answer is not easy.
There are 1,400 Direct Selling companies in the USA, many open new markets every year and worldwide an est. 10,000 Direct Selling companies are active with $250+ Billion in sales.
It depends also on what products of services you like, what kind of risk you want to take, as there is always a chance a company can go out of business, especially with starters, your motivation, if you need a lot of leadership, or if you are a self starter. Do you want to build local or global? The compensation plan can be a party plan or person-to-person.
You might want to check out the Business For Home Recommended distributors, professionals who have a specific business opportunity.
To help the 1 million people who are visiting this website to look for information for an opportunity we have selected around 100 strong opportunities, around the world, based on our own opinion.
Some are active only in the USA, other are expanding, some are in nearly all international markets, some have health products, others jewelry, or internet driven services.
Consider below list as a first selection, a long list, we encourage YOU to do your own due diligence which is a fancy word for “Research” and to produce a short list
CompanyCountryWebsiteCEO
4LifeUSAhttp://www.4life.comSteve Tew
ACNUSAhttp://www.acninc.comGreg Provenzano
AdvocareUSAhttp://www.advocare.comRichard H. Wright
Alliance In MotionPHILIPPINEShttp://www.allianceinmotion.comEd Cabantog
Ambit EnergyUSAhttp://www.ambitenergy.comJere Thompson
AmwayUSAhttp://www.amway.comSteve Van Andel & Doug DeVos
ARIIXUSAhttp://www.ariix.comFred Cooper
ASEAUSAhttp://www.asea.netChuck Funke
bHIP GlobalUSAhttp://www.bhipglobal.comTerry LaCore
DoTerraUSAhttp://www.doterra.comDavid Sterling
DubLi NetworkUSAhttp://www.dublinetwork.comIvan Braiker
DXN GlobalUSAhttp://www.dxn2u.comLim Siow Jin
Empower NetworkUSAhttp://www.empowernetwork.comJonathan Cronstedt
EnagicUSAhttp://www.enagic.comHironari Oshiro
Essante OrganicsUSAhttp://www.essanteorganics.comMichael Wenniger
Evolv HealthUSAhttp://www.evolvhealth.comBrent Hicks
FM GroupPOLANDhttp://www.fmworld.comArtur Trawinski
Forever Living ProductsUSAhttp://www.foreverliving.comRex G. Maughan
ForeverGreenUSAhttp://www.forevergreen.orgRon Williams
FuxionPERUhttp://www.usafuxion.netAlvaro Zuniga Benavides
Gano ExcelMYhttp://www.ganoexcel.comLeow Soon
Global Wealth TradeCANADAhttp://www.globalwealthtrade.comRamin Mesgarlou
GVOUSAhttp://www.gogvo.comJoel Therien
HerbalifeUSAhttp://www.herbalife.comMichael O. Johnson
IDlifeUSAhttp://www.idlife.comLogan Stout
ImmunotecCANADAhttp://www.immunotec.comCharles L. Orr
IsagenixUSAhttp://www.isagenix.comJim Coover
It Works! GlobalUSAhttp://www.myitworks.comMark Pentecost
JavitaUSAhttp://www.javita.comStan Cherelstein
JeunesseUSAhttp://www.jeunesseglobal.comWendy Lewis
Juice Plus+USAhttp://www.juiceplus.comJay Martin
KannawayUSAhttp://www.kannaway.comJeff Rogers
KyaniUSAhttp://www.kyani.netMichael Breshears
Le-VelUSAhttp://www.le-vel.comPaul Gravette
Life PlusUSAhttp://www.lifeplus.comBob Lemon
LifeVantageUSAhttp://www.lifevantage.comDarren Jensen
LR Health and BeautyGERMANYhttp://www.lrworld.comThomas Stoffmehl
LyonessAUSTRIAhttp://www.lyoness.comHubert Freidl
MannatechUSAhttp://www.mannatech.comRobert A Sinnott
Mary KayUSAhttp://www.marykay.comDavid Holl
Mega HoldingsHONG KONGhttp://www.megaholdings.orgMichael Cheng
MelaleucaUSAhttp://www.melaleuca.comFrank VanderSloot
ModereUSAhttp://www.modere.comRobert Conlee
MorindaUSAhttp://www.morinda.comKerry Asay
Nature’s Sunshine ProductsUSAhttp://www.naturessunshine.comGregory L. Probert
Nerium InternationalUSAhttp://www.nerium.comJeff Olson
Nu SkinUSAhttp://www.nuskin.comTruman Hunt
Nucerity InternationalUSAhttp://www.mynucerity.bizLonnie McKinney
NuricheUSAhttp://www.nuricheliverevive.comDavid Parker
Organo GoldCANADAhttp://www.organogold.comBernie Chua
OriflameSWEDENhttp://www.oriflame.comMagnus Bramstrom
Origami OwlUSAhttp://www.origamiowl.comBella Weems
Perfectly PoshUSAhttp://www.perfectlyposh.comAnn Dalton
PhytoScienceMALYASIAhttp://www.iphytoscience.comDato Sri Lai Teck Peng
Plexus WorldwideUSAhttp://www.plexusworldwide.comTarl Robinson
PM InternationalGERMANYhttp://www.pm-international.comRolf Sorg
Premier DesignsUSAhttp://www.premierdesigns.comAndy Horner
Purium HealthUSAhttp://www.puriumcorp.comDavid Sandoval
QNetMALYASIAhttp://www.qnet.netJR Mayer
QSciencesUSAhttp://www.qsciences.comMarc Wilson
Rain InternationalUSAhttp://www.rainintl.comByron Belka
Rodan and FieldsUSAhttp://www.rodanandfields.comLori Bush
ScentsyUSAhttp://www.scentsy.com/Orville Thompson
Seacret DirectUSAhttp://www.seacretdirect.comIzhak Ben Shabat
Send Out CardsUSAhttp://www.sendoutcards.comKody Bateman
Sevenpoint2USAhttp://www.sevenpoint2.comJason Boreyko
ShakleeUSAhttp://www.shaklee.comRoger Barnett
Shopping SherlockUSAhttp://www.shoppingsherlock.comMichael Wiedder
Sisel InternationalUSAhttp://www.siselinternational.comTom Mower
Skinny Body CareUSAhttp://www.skinnybodycare.comBen Glinsky
SoZo GlobalUSAhttp://www.sozoglobal.comMark Adams
Stampin’ Up!USAhttp://www.stampinup.comShelli Gardner
Stella & DotUSAhttp://www.stelladot.comJessica Herrin
StemtechUSAhttp://www.stemtech.comRay Carter
SunriderUSAhttp://www.sunrider.comTei-Fu Chen
Synergy WorldwideUSAhttp://www.synergyworldwide.comDan Higginson
Talk FusionUSAhttp://www.talkfusion.comBob Reina
The Limu CompanyUSAhttp://www.thelimucompany.com/Gary Raser
Thirty One GiftsUSAhttp://www.thirtyonegifts.comCindy Monroe
Total Life ChangesUSAhttp://www.totallifechanges.comJack Fallon
TrevoUSAhttp://www.trevocorporate.comMark Stevens
TruVision HealthUSAhttp://www.truvisionhealth.comTravis Martin
Unicity Int.USAhttp://www.unicity.comStewart Hughes
USANA Health SciencesUSAhttp://www.usana.comDave Wentz
ValentusUSAhttp://www.valantus.comDave Jordan
ViSalusUSAhttp://www.vi.comRyan Blair
VisiUSAhttp://www.visi-global.comKent Lewis
WOR(l)D Global NetworkUSAhttp://www.worldgn.comFabio Galdi
WorldVenturesUSAhttp://www.worldventures.comMike Azcue
XangoUSAhttp://www.xango.comAaron Garrity
XyngularUSAhttp://www.xyngular.comMark Walker
YoliUSAhttp://www.yoli.comRobby Fender
Young Living Essential OilsUSAhttp://www.youngliving.comGary Young
YoungevityUSAhttp://www.youngevity.comSteve Wallach
YouniqueUSAhttp://www.youniqueproducts.comMelanie Maxfield Huscroft
Zija InternationalUSAhttp://www.drinklifein.comRyan Palmer
ZinzinoSwedenhttp://www.zinzino.comDag Bergheim Pettersen
ZriiUSAhttp://www.zrii.comA.K. Khalil
Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/100-solid-top-mlm-companies-for-2017/