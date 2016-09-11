10 Steps To Becoming A Business Developer And Growing Your Network Marketing Business Like A Pro

By Melanie Greenough

Have you ever felt there MUST BE A BETTER WAY to grow your business and launch others to success?

Have you ever felt like an amateur…almost afraid to talk to anyone because you barely have a handle on things… how are you supposed to help someone else if you don’t know how to grow your business for yourself?

How about getting someone started in your opportunity and then watching them do little to nothing until they quit or fade away??

These are common issues that MOST people face when launching a Network Marketing Business and they are issues that can drastically hinder your success if not dealt with.

These are questions I experienced for myself in my first year in the industry. I was a Traditional business owner, pastor and single mother of one who also had foster kids and an inner-city youth ministry. I quickly found that with all these objections going on in my own head, I was going to struggle in overwhelm unless I got these questions answered for myself.

Of course, I was hungry to learn so I was very teachable and coachable. The problem was when I got started my LIFE WAS SO BUSY that when I started working on my part-time home based business my life very quickly got out of control. Meaning I was able to create success in the Network Marketing Business but soon lost ground in all the other areas of my life!

I was frustrated because there seemed to be no SYSTEM in place with a BUSINESS PLAN to help me grow my business or Launch others to Success.

So after 9 years in the industry and millions in earnings, here are my quick answers to these 3 Big Questions…

YES, THERE IS A BETTER WAY TO GROW AND LAUNCH YOUR NETWORK MARKETING BUSINESS by becoming a PROFESSIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPER!

There is a Mindset that Top Earners in the Network Marketing Business operate with.

This mindset is NOT AN ACCIDENT…it is STRATEGIC and is DEVELOPED OVER TIME and when I look around NO ONE IS TEACHING THIS MUST-HAVE MINDSET STEP BY STEP!

Now, of course, I cannot help you to RENEW your mind in ONE POST but I can give you a framework to start to DEVELOP A BUSINESS DEVELOPER’S MINDSET.

10 Steps to Becoming a BUSINESS DEVELOPER

1. Know Why you are building your business

Your Why is the reason you are building your business. You will hear this at every training aimed at this industry… however, FEW PEOPLE ever really get in touch with their REAL WHY.

HINT: It is never about the money… It is about what the money will do for you! It may be about becoming somebody, recognition or status right? But then WHY would you continue when you get those things?

So sit down BY YOURSELF and ASK “SELF, why are you building this business?” Once you write down the answer, ASK YOURSELF “SELF, why is that important to you?” and write down the answer again. Ask yourself a minimum of 5 times and you will eventually arrive at the real answer. Ladies, your true WHY will move you to tears and gentlemen, this is something you would trade your life for.

2. Create a Vision for your Organization beyond your own paycheck

It is crucial that you have a VISION for what you are trying to create. There is a good book that has been around 2,000 years and it says without a VISION the people perish. Now your VISION may be to help 10 people with your product, service, or opportunity but I would encourage you to MAKE IT BIGGER than what you think is POSSIBLE and then ADJUST WHAT YOU THINK IS POSSIBLE TO THAT VISION. Why you might ask? Because that same book says that ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE TO THOSE WHO BELIEVE! You must TALK YOURSELF INTO YOUR OWN SUCCESS and this is one of the ways to INCREASE YOUR BELIEF IN WHATS POSSIBLE.

3. Serve First Philosophy be a GO GIVER

Always try to focus on the people to whom you are adding value and trying to help. Leadership is GAINED thru service PERIOD! Leadership is INFLUENCE and influence is gained by the value you add to people. So find ways to ADD VALUE everywhere you go!

4. Recognize and REVAMP your 98% way of thinking

This is where your leaders, trainers, coaches and personal development come into play. You MUST identify your “98%” way of thinking and exchange it for “2%” ways of being. This is the HARDEST AND LONGEST part of learning to become a BUSINESS DEVELOPER because some of you have allowed your INNER CRITIC far too much SPACE in your head! If your inner critic is the loudest voice you hear… you are succumbing to a 98% way of being! Plug into trainings, videos, programs and books that will start to CHANGE THE WAY YOU SEE YOURSELF AND THE WORLD.

5. Create a 5-year Business Plan

This is SOMETHING NO ONE TEACHES and it is MY VERY FAVORITE SUBJECT! Remember I said I came from a traditional business background. Well guess what…ALL BUSINESS IS THE SAME! Show me any business that does not have a business plan and I will show you how they are HURTING THEMSELVES. In Network Marketing, here are some of the things you will want to have in your business plan:

• 5-year goals

• Budget

• List of resources

• Launch plan

• Social media strategies

• Sales funnels

• Mentor & personal development plan

• Brand & messaging

Now I realize you have probably never heard this before! That is OK! I have been teaching these principles and strategies for almost a decade in Network Marketing and I can assure you, outside of my students, NO ONE ELSE has heard of a business plan like this either.

6. Work out your QUIT

You are going to want to QUIT… 1,000 times or more! This is where you have to develop some MENTAL TOUGHNESS! Working out your quit means that you will LEARN THE TRUE MEANING OF COMMITMENT! Commitment means doing IT UNTIL ITS DONE! Not doing it if it works, not doing it if its fun, not doing it half baked…but doing it TILL IT’S DONE! Very FEW PEOPLE do this and that is why it is LONELY AT THE TOP! But guess what…YOU CAN WORK OUT YOUR QUIT and join the ELITE at the TOP. It is TOTALLY UNDER YOUR CONTROL!





“It is OK TO FIRE YOURSELF!” ~ Melanie Greenough

Some days you will need to FIRE yourself and start again the next day! Heck sometimes you will have to fire your team mates and start again the next day! That is ALL GOOD…JUST DON’T QUIT!

“Quitters Never Win and WINNERS NEVER QUIT!”

7. Know your Philosophy

Remember you are not looking for EVERYONE you are looking for “those who believe what you believe.” When you know what you believe…what your philosophy is, then you can simply go out and sort and find the ones that believe what you believe! It takes the rejection out of prospecting completely.

Warning: Do not make others feel wrong about what they believe. That is not SERVING them. Simply ask them if you can check back with them in 3 months to share your success and touch base with them because you care ABOUT THEM!

8. Reprogram daily: Business Builder Statements

This is the number one tool I use to create 6-Figure Earners over and over again. This tool will help you reprogram your mind and change the way you think about yourself and your business. Now simply printing these off will NOT CHANGE ANYTHING! You must APPLY THE TOOL EVERYDAY by reading this out loud like you mean it. Do not cheat yourself of this SIMPLE POWERFUL STRATEGY. READ IT OUT LOUD EVERYDAY LIKE YOU MEAN IT! I promise your business will grow with this ONE SIMPLE TOOL!



9. Become a Network Marketing Business Launch Pro

Becoming a MASTER at anything requires 10,000 hours of development, work and training. Ask yourself…where are you on that journey? Have you put in 10,000 hours growing your business and launching others?

Maybe you have…maybe you haven’t. Regardless, the point is ENJOY the journey. As you focus on learning to LAUNCH and GROW our business and your new partners’ businesses, you will find the more you learn the more you find you don’t know! That is when the real learning begins. So DIVE in and LEARN ALL YOU CAN and soon enough:

Your signature will become your autograph.

10. YOUR CREED – Every GREAT WARRIOR has a CREED

A CREED by definition is a set of beliefs or aims that guide someone’s actions. A CREED will help you:

• ANNIHILATE FEAR

• Be a GO GIVER instead of a GO GETTER

• ACTIVATE OTHERS TO PROMOTE YOU LIKE CRAZY

• Have the Kahunas to go LAUNCH and BUILD a 6-Figure Business From Home

• Build a FRAMEWORK that will TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE AND YOUR BUSINESS!

It takes time to develop a CREED and the MINDSET OF A CHAMPION but it is WORTH IT!



Melanie has gone from a homeless and helpless single mom to a multi-million dollar earner, author, coach, inspirational speaker and published author creating BELIEF in the resilience of the human spirit and the knowledge that ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE for THOSE WHO BELIEVE! To learn more about Melanie, check out her bio about becoming a Network Marketing Business Launch Pro. Go to melaniegreenough.com and join the community!

