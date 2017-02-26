1 Small Hack That’ll Allow You to Save Facebook Live Videos Onto Your Computer

By Simon Chan

Save Facebook Live Videos Onto Computer

Here’s a quick tutorial on how to save any Facebook Live video to your computer. You can even save videos that were not done by you!

Why should you save Facebook Live videos?

Because you can use leverage them and upload them to your other social media platforms like Youtube, etc.!

You can also edit them and upload them to Instagram, etc.

If you have them on your computer, you now have the option to play them even if you don’t have a good internet connection.

The BEST way to save a Facebook Live video is to save them onto your phone IMMEDIATELY after you have finished broadcasting because this is the highest quality version.

If you forgot to do this, here’s the other way to save them from the computer.

Choose the video you want to save and click on it





Right click on the video and click on Show Video URL

Copy the URL

Paste the URL in a new browser window

Play the video and right click on the video and “Save Video” option appears

If you want a step by step video instructions on how to do this, here is the quick tutorial

